Inclusioninc Fights Back Against Anti-DEI Disinformation With New Leadership Program Counteracting The Lies And Unleashing The Power Of Inclusion

It's time to call out the anti-DEI movement for what it is: a calculated, well-funded attack on progress and equity in the workplace. InclusionINC is fighting back with the launch of its no-holds-barred initiative, "Overcoming the Anti-DEI Ideology: A Leadership Approach." This isn't just another training program; it's a full-scale offensive designed to help organizations dismantle the lies, reclaim the narrative, and harness the undeniable power of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to drive business success.

Shirley Engelmeier, Founder and CEO

Exposing the Anti-DEI Machine

The so-called "pushback" against DEI isn't some grassroots movement. It's a meticulously orchestrated disinformation campaign, backed by deep-pocketed ideologues who want to turn back the clock on progress. "Anti-DEI beliefs are not spontaneous," says Shirley Engelmeier, CEO of InclusionINC. "They're the product of a targeted, highly funded mission by a network of think tanks and key players who are hell-bent on spreading disinformation and sowing confusion."

Engelmeier's latest book, Deliberate Disruption: Unraveling the Anti-DEI Ideology & Getting Back to Why DEI Works, blows the lid off these strategies, exposing the ugly truth behind the headlines and the legislative attacks. She lays out the cold, hard facts: DEI isn't just good for business-it's essential. Companies that embrace DEI outperform their peers by leaps and bounds, with diverse executive teams being 39% more likely to crush their competition.

A Leadership Approach That Hits Back Hard

In tandem with the newly released book Deliberate Disruption, InclusionINC is launching a new suite of cutting-edge learning solutions and assessment tools aimed squarely at leaders who are ready to stand up and fight back. "Overcoming the Anti-DEI Ideology: A Leadership Approach" isn't about playing nice. It's about arming organizations with the strategies and tools they need to take on the anti-DEI machine and win.

The Learning Over TimeTM approach offers hardcore, customizable solutions tailored to every level of an organization. This isn't some cookie-cutter training-it's a relentless, sustained effort to embed DEI into the very DNA of your business, ensuring not just compliance, but dominance in a rapidly changing marketplace.

"Our message to leaders is clear: Get with the program or get left behind," says Engelmeier. "The old ways are dying, and the companies that thrive will be those that embrace inclusion, diversity, and equity-not just as buzzwords, but as the core of their business strategy."

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

The business case for DEI is bulletproof. We're talking about access to a multi-racial and multi-ethnic market projected to wield $7 trillion in buying power by 2026. Ignore these shifts at your peril. Engelmeier makes it clear: "This isn't just about doing the right thing-it's about survival. The companies that fail to adapt to these seismic shifts in demographics will be left in the dust by those who do."

InclusionINC's initiative is more than just a response-it's a preemptive strike against the forces trying to undermine decades of progress. Engelmeier is rallying organizations to unite against the disinformation, to reject the fearmongering, and to lead the charge in creating a business world that thrives on inclusion.

About Shirley Engelmeier and InclusionINC

Shirley Engelmeier has been a relentless advocate for DEI for over 25 years, leading the charge in helping global organizations build inclusive cultures that deliver real, measurable results. As the founder of InclusionINC, she has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses alike to push the boundaries of what's possible when DEI is taken seriously.

InclusionINC isn't just another consultancy. Since 2001, they've been at the forefront of the DEI revolution, armed with globally validated research, proven methodologies, and a no-nonsense approach that gets results.

