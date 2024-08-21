Green Science Alliance Synthesized Biomass Natural Quantum Dots From Cellulose Nanofiber

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vision of Green Science Alliance is to offer actual cutting-edge technology for sustainable, carbon neutral society. They are also trying to replace all of the petroleum, fossil fuel-based chemicals with plant, biomass based chemical products. This time, Dr. Ryohei Mori developed quantum dots from cellulose nanofiber. He also can synthesize quantum dots from lingo cellulose nanofiber, food nanofiber, waste wood, biomass waste etc.
Natural Biomass Quantum Dots made from Biomass Waste
Cellulose Nanofiber as Raw Materials for Quantum Dots
Quantum dots are extremely tiny man-made nanoparticles typically between 10 to 10000 atoms (1 to 9 nanometers) in diameter, which is smaller than 1/10000th the width of a human hair. However, the effects of this extreme small size cannot be ignored. Quantum dots are actually very powerful materials, and it is their size that gives them unique abilities, including converting light to nearly any color in the visible spectrum with very high efficiency. The Nobel Prize was awarded to the people who discovered and developed these quantum dots in 2023.
The electronic characteristics of quantum dots are determined by quantum confinement effect depending on their chemical composition, size, and shape. In general, bigger dots emit longer wavelengths, such as red, while smaller dots emit shorter wavelengths, such as green or blue. The tune of a quantum dot is the wavelength of light that it emits. The unique properties of quantum dot can be utilized for following application.
Quantum dot solar cell
TV display, smartphones, stable displays
Security tag, security ink, counterfeit protect
Sensors
Quantum dot laser
Quantum dot transistor
Photonic crystal
Bio imaging, bio marker, medical display application (cancer cell imaging, protein analysis, cell tracking)
High density solid material-based memory
Thermoelectric materials
Quantum dot computer
Visible light response type
photocatalytic materials
Artificial photosynthesis
LED
Green Science Alliance has been developing various types of quantum dots and quantum dot composites. Recently, they have been more focused on developing organic or biomass materials-based quantum dots since these types of quantum dots do not contain toxic metals such as lead or cadmium which is sometimes used for inorganic quantum dots.
This time, Dr Mori prepared cellulose nanofiber or ligno cellulose nanofiber from cellulose, waste wood etc. and from them, synthesized these biomass natural quantum dots. It is rare research to see making quantum dots from nanofibers. Quantum dots synthesizing and manufacturing efficiency will be higher by using nanofiberized materials than its bulk counterparts. In addition, these are quantum dots composed of natural biomass 100 % components.
Dr. Ryohei Mori is thinking to apply these types of cellulose, lignocellulose, waste wood, food waste and biomass natural resource materials-based quantum dots, to agriculture industry. In addition, these types of quantum dots sometimes possess anti-microbial and fertilizer effects as he previously reported.
These types of biomass natural quantum dots can be regarded as carbon neutral, sustainable and environmentally friendly quantum dots since they are made from cellulose, waste wood, biomass waste, agricultural waste materials etc.
