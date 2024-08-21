GLO24K Establishes A Global Leading Position In The Fastest-Growing Beauty Category - LED Beauty Devices And Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO24K, a global beauty brand based in the USA, has solidified its position as a top brand in the rapidly growing beauty category of LED Beauty Devices and Tools, also known as Skin-Tech. To date, GLO24K boasts a portfolio of 10 LED Beauty Devices and Tools, with four more in the final stages of R&D, set to launch next year. Designed in the USA, GLO24K's Beauty Devices and Tools target various areas of concern such as the face, neck, and around the eyes, effectively addressing visible signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, under-eye puffiness, and sagging skin. The result? Radiant, glowing, healthy skin and a flawless complexion.

GLO24K 7 Color LED Beauty Mask

GLO24K Neck and Face Beauty Tool

GLO24K's LED Devices and Tools incorporate advanced technologies, including but not limited to LED, Vibration, and Thermal features, delivering significant and noticeable anti-aging benefits within just a few applications. These LED Beauty Devices have garnered international awards for excellence and have been clinically tested by Princeton Consumer Research (PCR), a leading independent laboratory in the U.S., passing with flying colors. GLO24K's LED Beauty Devices and Tools are available both online and offline at Med Spas, airlines, duty-free shops, department stores, beauty boxes, and on TV across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

GLO24K's Beauty Devices and Tools utilize multiple advanced technologies to deliver the best anti-aging results. Most of GLO24K's Beauty Devices are triple-action, featuring LED, Vibration, and Thermal technologies, while some devices also incorporate additional cutting-edge technologies, more LED lights, and special features to enhance performance and results. LED technology, originally developed by NASA, was used to examine the effects of light therapy in zero-gravity conditions. NASA researchers found that LED light therapy stimulates cellular processes associated with collagen production and skin rejuvenation. Different wavelengths of LED lights penetrate the skin at varying depths, triggering biological processes that rejuvenate, renew, and heal the skin. Vibration and skin massage improve blood flow and circulation, stimulating skin regeneration while firming and toning the skin for a revitalized appearance. Gentle heat, known for its detoxifying properties, opens the pores and purifies the skin from within by discharging dirt, oil, and toxins. It also stimulates blood circulation, enhancing skin cell renewal.

"I am very pleased with our positioning in the Beauty Tools and LED Devices category," says Eli, founder of GLO24K. "Our research shows a huge demand for skin-tech and beauty tools in the market, and GLO24K offers a large assortment of high-quality LED tools and devices that not only outperform the competition but are also more affordable. For their price point, GLO24K's LED Beauty Devices and Tools offer the best return on investment. Period. All of our Beauty Tools are not only of the highest quality and utilize the most advanced technologies, but they also come in luxurious packaging, include a warranty, and are ergonomically designed in the USA. They are unisex, rechargeable, travel-friendly, and suitable for all skin types."

Today, celebrities like Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen, to name a few, integrate light therapy into their beauty routines and frequently post about LED Beauty Devices on Instagram and TikTok. The word is out, and the advantages and benefits of LED Beauty Treatments are now widespread. With GLO24K, anyone can look and feel like a movie star and enjoy a spa-like experience in the comfort of their own home. GLO24K truly represents where Beauty and Technology Meet. Welcome to the Next Generation of Beauty!

For inquiries, further information, and to review GLO24K's full portfolio of Beauty Tools, visit: .

SOURCE GLO24K