Throughtek And Syntiant To Deliver AI-Iot Cloud Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThroughTek Co., Ltd. (TUTK), a leading provider of AI-IoT cloud services, and Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today announced a collaboration to bring advanced and computer vision processing to ThroughTek's intelligent IoT and cloud-based solutions, including acoustic and recording, surveillance and management.



"The emergence of AI has brought new opportunities and challenges to various industries, and companies are actively exploring AI application scenarios to gain a competitive edge," said ThroughTek CEO Patrick Kuo. "Over the past 15 years, ThroughTek has established a strong foundation on the Internet of Things (IoT). Moving forward, we will focus on empowering businesses with AI, helping our customers develop applications for intelligent IoT and cloud-based platforms in a faster and more efficient way. To this end, we are partnering with Syntiant, a U.S.-based company with a robust AI product portfolio, to empower various IoT hardware devices. We will further combine the strengths of both companies to launch AIoT cloud solutions, providing innovative application solutions for enterprise users."

Through this strategic partnership, Syntiant's AI software capabilities will be integrated into ThroughTek's software development kit (SDK) to create comprehensive solutions that combine ThroughTek's core connectivity technology, cloud platform services and Syntiant's audio and video machine learning models. This will further enhance the value-added services provided to customers in the smart home and security sectors.

"We are impressed by ThroughTek's deep expertise in connectivity technology, extensive experience in IoT solutions and cloud platform development,” said Syntiant CEO Kurt Busch.“Enterprises need to adopt cutting-edge technologies with commercial value, and the collaboration between Syntiant and ThroughTek represents a strategic alliance that can maximize AI business opportunities. Our combined streamlined approach simplifies adoption, making AI-enabled solutions readily accessible and directly addressing customers' needs.”

As AI technology matures, ThroughTek is going beyond integrating third-party AI to provide smarter solutions for enterprise users. One example is its TUTK Cloud VMS (Video Management System), which is already equipped with a powerful "smart search" feature. This feature allows users to specify the search date, time range, and cameras. Through video analysis, users can target individuals based on key characteristics. For example, by using "female, black hair, stranger" as key features, the system can display matching results of black-haired female strangers within seconds. This enhances security while significantly reducing video search time and improving video surveillance efficiency. Additionally, the TUTK Cloud VMS boasts highly accurate object classification capabilities, effectively reducing false positives and minimizing false alarms, addressing one of the most troublesome issues in current video surveillance.

About ThroughTek (TUTK)

Established in July 2008, ThroughTek is a solution provider for AIoT cloud services platforms, and has been committed to the development of device connectivity technology and cloud services platforms. ThroughTek specializes in P2P / IoT technology and has over a decade of industry experience in cloud solution development. ThroughTek's solutions have been adopted by in over 190 countries and more than 120 million IoT devices are connected through their Kalay platform. ThroughTek is GDPR-compliant, ISO 27001-certified, and implements stringent connection authentication and data encryption designs in its solutions to ensure the highest security standards. ThroughTek aims to provide the best quality and secured solutions to help our customers to succeed in the dynamic business environment. To learn more, please visit .

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company's purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic deep learning models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant's advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world's leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft's M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

