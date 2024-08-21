Mf International Limited Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mF International Limited (the“Company” or“mF International”) (Nasdaq: MFI), a Hong Kong-based experienced trading solutions provider, announced today that it participated in the closing bell ceremony at the MarketSite in New York marking the success of its on August 5, 2024.

mF International has established itself as one of the leading providers of financial trading solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. With over 20 years of experience, the Company has built a robust suite of real-time, mission-critical trading platforms and value-added financial services, catering to brokers, financial institutions, and exchanges across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia. In the Company's view, its flagship offering, the mF4 Trading Platform, provides a comprehensive one-stop trading solution and can seamlessly integrate with various financial instruments, including forex, bullion, and commodities. In addition, it also provides a wide range of services, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), liquidity solutions, and social trading apps, all designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. The Company believes its commitment to innovation and client satisfaction has positioned it as a trusted partner in the financial services industry. Mr. Tai Wai (Stephen) Lam, Chairman and Executive Director, and Mr. Chi Weng (Dick) Tam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, presided over the ceremony where they were joined by their families, employees, partners, and investors to perform the customary ringing of the closing bell.

“m-FINANCE is a small tech company with big ambitions, and this is just the beginning. Now, we are a publicly traded company offering a top-notch trading platform for brokers, financial institutions, and exchanges. With the support of our shareholders, we can expand beyond Southeast Asia and reach new markets. We remain committed to growth and innovation, with the goal of becoming the world's leading forex and bullion trading platform provider,” Dick Tam said at the ceremony.

With a strong focus on expanding its market presence, mF International plans to leverage its recent IPO to fuel growth, enhance its product offerings, and extend its reach into international markets. The Company is also developing cutting-edge trading solutions to support its expansion into the global financial services market.









A replay of the Closing Bell ceremony can be found at this link:

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE Limited (“mF” or m-FINANCE), is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform“Broker+” Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“views,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

mF International Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





