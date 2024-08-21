FREEBIRDS LAUNCHES ULTIMATE FAN GIVEAWAY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free Chips & Dip for a Year in Celebration of Our Guests

Austin TX, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito , known as the #1 Burrito in Texas, is excited to reward its most passionate fans with a chance to win free chips & dip for an entire year! Two lucky winners will be chosen at random to win one chips and dip per week for 52 weeks. From August 26th to August 31st, fans can enter this exciting giveaway by following a few simple steps.

How to Enter:

: Not a member yet? Sign up through the Freebirds app or website .: Stay connected and up to date with all things Freebirds.: Show your enthusiasm by liking the giveaway post on Instagram.: Share the love and tag a friend who would love to win free chips & dip too!: Increase your chances by reposting the giveaway post on your Instagram story.

This giveaway is just the beginning to a larger celebration leading up to National Guacamole Day on September 16th and National Queso Day on September 20th. These days honor two of the most beloved items on the Freebirds menu, and this year, Freebirds is turning the celebration into a friendly competition with the“Team Guac vs. Team Queso” contest. From September 2nd to September 13th, anyone who signs up for the Freebirds Text Club via the Team Guac vs. Team Queso site and votes for their favorite dip will receive free queso or guac! Already an SMS member? Text either“TEAMGUAC” or“TEAMQUESO” to 73718 to join in the fun!

Here's How to Participate:

: New fans can easily join through the Team Guac vs. Team Queso site to vote and get their favorite dip free with their next online order!: From September 2nd to 13th, existing SMS subscribers can text“TEAMGUAC” or“TEAMQUESO” to 73718 to cast their vote for a special prize!

The winning team will enjoy free guac or queso from September 16th to September 21st, exclusively for SMS members who participated in this contest. Are you a Freebirds Rewards member too? Double your free guac and queso rewards when you download our app and sign up to be a loyalty member!

“'Team Guac vs. Team Queso' is more than just a contest-it's a celebration of the flavors that our fans have come to love and the loyalty that has made Freebirds a Texas staple,” said Jackie Hernández, Digital Brand Marketing Manager at Freebirds World Burrito.“We're thrilled to see our community come together and can't wait to find out which dip comes out on top!”

With the launch of this campaign, Freebirds continues to prioritize its guests, offering them not just great bold flavors, but experiences that resonate and build a lasting community. Join in the fun, and you might just be the one savoring free chips & dip all year long!

To get the latest updates on limited time offers and promotions, sign up for the official Freebirds Rewards Program at .

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 BurritoTM has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit . Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito .

Free Chips & Dip for a Year!

