Icoreconnect, Inc. And DSO Marketwatch Forge Partnership To Expand Presence In The Dental Service Organization Sector

OCOEE, FL, Aug. 21, 2024 -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) ("iCore" or the"Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and solutions, has announced a new Partner agreement with DSO MarketWatch, a prominent business intelligence leader in the industry. DSO MarketWatch specializes in delivering business intelligence and connectivity to over 2,700 Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), dental group practices, and more than 150,000 solo-practicing dentists.

Through this partnership, iCoreConnect aims further to enhance revenue growth opportunities within its Channel Partner Program. With DSO MarketWatch's vast network, encompassing both large DSO entities and smaller, owner-operated practices, the collaboration is poised to provide significant lead generation, marketing, and sales outreach for iCoreConnect.

Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, commented on the strategic alliance, stating,“DSO MarketWatch grants us access to the DSO Directory, which includes nearly 3,000 group practice accounts and over 23,000 key contacts, with an average of 30 new groups being added each month. This dramatically extends our reach, particularly within the DSO market.”

A standout product in the dental industry, particularly for DSOs, is iCorePa , a digital billing, payment, and statement platform. iCorePay offers centralized billing activities and insights, enabling both providers and patients to:



Seamlessly connect with major digital wallets for easy patient payments

Accelerate payment receipt and improve revenue management Increase revenue while reducing costs

W. Scott Clements, Founder & Managing Partner of DSO MarketWatch, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying,“We recognize the daily challenges dental practices face. The software and services provided by iCoreConnect's iCoreEnterprise healthcare workflow platform is essential for practices nationwide. Our DSO Partners are particularly excited about solutions like iCorePay, which significantly streamlines collections across their dental offices. We're excited to join forces with iCoreConnect in this partnership.”

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 130 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

About DSO MarketWatch

Providing Access to Key Dental Contacts, Practices & Dental Groups to advance your business. DSO MarketWatch is the leading provider of business intelligence on over 3,000 DSOs/Dental Group Practices & more than 28,000 Key DSO Contacts. The company offers more than 30 years of Dental Marketing experience and also provides access to data on over 160,000 Solo-Practicing Dentists. This business intelligence helps marketers to identify, target, access & secure new customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

