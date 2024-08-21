Schellman Establishes Advisory Board And Appoints Visionary Leaders To Help Accelerate Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman , a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and top 50 CPA firm, is excited to welcome six distinguished leaders to its inaugural Advisory Board, marking a significant move to bolster leadership.



This pivotal step signifies Schellman's commitment to fostering innovation, maintaining a competitive edge, and driving strategic growth. By assembling a diverse team of experts and thought leaders, Schellman aims to gain meaningful insights and perspectives on how to best navigate evolving market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

New Advisory Board members include:



Harry Moseley : With more than 40 years in the information security and technology industries, Moseley brings a wealth of experience in leveraging technology while maintaining data privacy and quality. Moseley holds a B.A./B.A.I. in Engineering, Math, and Computer Science from Trinity College Dublin, and has held CIO positions at the Blackstone Group, KPMG, and Zoom.

Joyce Brocaglia: With more than 35 years in executive recruiting for information security and IT risk management, Brocaglia's expertise in attracting and developing top talent will be crucial in guiding Schellman's expansion into new services. She holds a B.S. in Accounting Law from Montclair State University. She's currently the CEO of Alta Associates and BoardSuited, and founded the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy.

Milan Patel: With more than 20 years in the cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance space, Patel is recognized for his strategic leadership and innovative approaches to complex cybersecurity challenges. Patel holds a B.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and served as an Air Force Officer for more than five years. He's previously worked at Oracle, Microsoft, and served as a special agent focused on cyber crime in the FBI.

Steve Auerbach: With more than 30 years' experience in healthcare benefits and healthcare technology, including his current role as CEO of PracticeTek, Auerbach brings invaluable insights to the board. His expertise will enhance Schellman's cybersecurity assessment services, especially in healthcare compliance. Auerbach holds a B.A. in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Connecticut and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Hartford. Before PracticeTek, he held positions at Lightyear Capital, UnitedHealthGroup, Alegeus, and more.

Liz Mann : For more than 30 years, Mann has advised leading organizations globally on optimizing cybersecurity, risk management, and technology adoption. Recognized as a top leader in consulting and a cybersecurity thought leader, she brings deep expertise in market growth, technology strategy, talent leadership, and mentorship. Mann holds both a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. She currently serves at the Strategy and Growth Leader of EY's Americas Technology Consulting business and has held leadership positions at Mycroft and as part of EY's cybersecurity consulting team. Cindy Wyatt: With more than 30 years as a CPA and an entrepreneur, Wyatt has a stellar reputation in the areas of risk management, internal controls, and business processes. Her deep experience will elevate Schellman's client-centric approach while driving innovation and enhancing the firm's ability to deliver exceptional, tailored compliance solutions. Wyatt holds a B.A. in accounting from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Previously, she was a managing partner at INSYTE, and held senior roles at Warren Averett, LLC and PwC.

"As Schellman continues to expand its presence and influence, the Advisory Board will play a crucial role in providing strategic direction, fostering collaboration, and ensuring alignment with the company's vision and values," said Avani Desai, Schellman CEO. "Their proven track records of success and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive sustainable growth by finding innovative opportunities to provide greater value to our clients in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape."

About Schellman

“Schellman” is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals' expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit .

