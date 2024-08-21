Petmed Express, Inc. To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, , dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS), will participate in the 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held September 4-6, 2024 in New York.

Sandra Campos, CEO and President, will hold a fireside chat on September 6, 2024 at 7:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the“Events & Presentations” section of PetMed's investor relations website at . After the event, a replay of the fireside chat will be archived and available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the digital pet pharmacy industry. As a national online retailer, PetMeds.com and are top choices for delivering preventive and chronic symptom prescriptions and OTC medications and products through their thousands of veterinary partners and a loyal customer base. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience to pet parents at every stage of their pets' lives, whether dogs, cats, or horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide a comprehensive range of medications, food products, and essential supplies through their websites, and .

Investor Contact:

ICR, LLC

John Mills

(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

...