Haiti Air Ambulance Holds First Hamptons Reception Saving Lives From The Sky In Haiti

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haiti Air Ambulance (HAA), an established New York based 501(c)(3) non-profit, which since 2014 has been the only charity helicopter air ambulance service dedicated to serving the 11.4 million people of Haiti held their first reception in the Hamptons to introduce the critical role of the organization.Over the past decade, Haiti Air Ambulance has flown over 2,000 missions, triaging, treating and transporting patients from remote and underserved areas to hospitals equipped to provide the specialized care they require. Over 40% of its patients are pregnant mothers and newborns. HAA's commitment to saving lives and improving healthcare access in Haiti has made a profound impact on the country's medical landscape.HAA brought the story of their invaluable work to the Hamptons with a special reception,“Saving Lives from the Sky in Haiti” at the estate of Ken & Maria Fishel in Bridgehampton, NY.The reception featured an introduction by HAA Founder, Pat Dolan followed by guest speakers Mitch Albom, an Internationally renowned and best-selling author, journalist, screenwriter, playwright, radio and television broadcaster and musician, as well as the founder of the Have Faith Haiti Mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In addition, Eric Cioè-Peña MD MPH Founder and current Vice President of the Center for Global Health of Northwell Health and the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine in addition to Dr. Wesner Jacotin, Chief Flight Physician of Haiti Air Ambulance.Notable Attendees included: Pat Dolan, Mitch Albom, Eric Cioè-Peña MD MPH, Dr. Wesner Jacotin, Elisa DiStefano, Ken Fishel, Maria Fishel, Jerry Kremer, Suzan Kremer, Alan Harvey, Lisa Walker Brown, Christopher Lockhart, Babak Rezvani, Jerry Della Femina, Judy Licht, Angela LaGreca, Contessa Bernadette Piccolina, Leesa Rowland, Robert Zimmerman, Julia Haart, Dr. Barry Weintraub, Nancy Seidenstein, Liz Hamburg, Joan Hamburg, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright.About Haiti Air Ambulance:Haiti Air Ambulance (HAA) flies critically ill or injured patients 365 days a year to emergency medical care providers regardless of ability to pay. HAA does not only fly the patients; the HAA team triage and treat them in-flight and on the ground. The HAA communications team also identifies the appropriate hospital to treat the patient's specific condition and manages the patient intake process. Among the patients HAA helps, many are pregnant mothers and newborns.In addition, HAA also transports hundreds of doctors to clinics and hospitals who treat thousands of patients across the country. Equally important, HAA distributes critical medical supplies wherever they are needed.Lastly, HAA spends equal energy building long term healthcare partnerships and infrastructure. HAA's core mission is to expand access to healthcare, medical supplies/equipment, healthcare job training, and community health education.Haiti Air Ambulance aims to change the course of Haitian healthcare by fostering a sustainable healthcare system and a path to self-sufficiency - There IS hope in the skies over Haiti.I: @ haitiairambulance | F: haitiairambulance | X / T: @haiti_air_amb

