Disha Parmar Gives A Peek Into Her Mauritius Holiday With Daughter Navya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Disha Parmar on Wednesday gave a sneak peek into her family vacation to Mauritius, leaving fans in awe of her daughter Navya's cuteness.

Disha, who has 3.2 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section, and shared some videos from her holiday.

The first shows Navya sitting happily in the flight.

Next, Disha gives a pan-view of the resort that they are staying in Mauritius.

The last clip features Navya sitting on the bed, while Disha gives the view of the picturesque locales and the wide blue sea. She captioned it as: "How stunning".

On the personal front, Disha is married to singer Rahul Vaidya. The couple had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter Navya was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 1'. He has been the winner of shows like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star', 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla'.

He has also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Rahul has belted out songs like 'Ek Rupaiya', 'Be Intehaan (Unplugged)', 'It's All About Tonight', 'Meri Zindagi' among many others.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like 'Woh Apna Sa', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real life of the television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani and Sana Sheikh among others.

She has also featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.