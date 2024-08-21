(IANS Interview) Rahul Gandhi Will Destroy Cong Soon: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, stating that he would "soon destroy Congress" and fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Mahatma Gandhi strongly advocated for disbanding the party after the country's Independence.

He added that many former Congress leaders and Prime Ministers including late Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi failed to do that but Rahul Gandhi will definitely fulfil the desire of the Mahatma.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the former Congress leader also slammed the MP over his remarks on the Kolkata rape and murder incident and said that he was avoiding visiting West Bengal and Ayodhya because it might not go down well with his INDIA bloc allies.

Q: When questioned about the Kolkata rape and murder case, LoP Rahul Gandhi mentioned that he was in his constituency Raebareli to ensure justice is served to the murdered Dalit youth and asked the media not to distract him. Will he visit Kolkata? Also, is he avoiding visiting Ayodhya because an SP leader is an accused there?

A: Rahul Gandhi needs to decide whether he is sensitive or insensitive. If he is sensitive, he should definitely visit Kolkata, Ayodhya, and any place where injustice occurs. While it's understandable he goes to Raebareli if a crime happens there, why not Ayodhya or Bengal?

Regardless of where the victim is from - be it Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar or Delhi - Rahul Gandhi needs to understand that she is India's daughter. The crime is against a daughter of the nation.

Rahul Gandhi avoids Bengal to not upset Mamata Banerjee, his INDIA bloc ally, and avoids Ayodhya because the prime accused is an SP leader, fearing it might upset Akhilesh Yadav. Should we really oppose or support rapists based on political interests?

As the Leader of Opposition, making statements like this regarding the Kolkata incident, which has saddened the entire nation, is inappropriate.

Q: The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the Kolkata case, but CM Mamata Banerjee herself is protesting. Why is the Opposition silent?

A: Mamata Banerjee seems to have lost her mental balance. She has resolved conflicts with the Left, but the growing support for the BJP troubles her. If anyone mentions Lord Ram or Sanatan Dharma, she gets irritated.

Mamata Banerjee must answer what happened to the girl in the hospital that day. How were her parents treated after the incident? Why was evidence vandalised at the crime scene? You are the Chief Minister of the state, so you will have to answer.

History will not forgive her. What is she hiding? She should come forward, she is widely respected, even I respect her. But the victim was also someone's sister and daughter, and so are you. As the Chief Minister, she must take responsibility and ensure the culprits face the death penalty.

Why did the Supreme Court have to intervene? Mamata, along with the entire Opposition, should remove the earplugs of secularism, religion, and communalism to understand the gravity of the matter.

Q: What do you have to say about the Congress' recent opposition to the BJP's bid to make Lateral Entry appointments as during the UPA's rule many benefitted from it?

A: The Congress is the root cause of every problem in this country. I say this as someone who was part of the party for 30-32 years. Today, the Congress has become a cancer. However, by god's grace, Congress has Rahul Gandhi as its leader, who will soon fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream.

Mahatma Gandhi always wanted Congress to be disbanded after India gained Independence. This dream wasn't fulfilled by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, or Sonia Gandhi, but Rahul Gandhi will surely fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's forgotten dream. I'm confident of it.