Atletico Madrid Sign Conor Gallagher From Chelsea On Five-Year Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Aug 21 (IANS) Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Conor Gallagher, who has signed for the club until 2029 for a reported fee of 42 million Euros.

The move, which had been in the talks for a month, saw Gallagher having to fly back to London amidstthe stalling of talks, Finally materialized as Chelsea bought Joao Felix from Atletico which made the deal financially possible.

Conor joins the La club after an 18-year association with Chelsea which began at the age of six, when he started on a training path with our Academy that led to becoming a regular in the Premier League and on the international stage with England.

He enjoyed success throughout his time in Chelsea's Academy, twice winning the FA Youth Cup and Under-18 Premier League and lifting the Under-18 Premier League Cup. At the end of the 2018/19 campaign, Conor was named Chelsea Academy Player of the Year.

He embarked on his first loan spell the following season, during which he impressed at Charlton Athletic and then at Swansea City, where he helped the Welsh club finish in the Championship play-off positions.

Premier League experience was gained with a season at West Bromwich Albion. Another at Crystal Palace followed and ended with Conor scoring eight goals in all competitions, being named the club's 2021/22 Player of the Year, and earning his first cap for England.

Conor's performances at Selhurst Park also secured him a place in the Chelsea senior squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. He made his first-team debut against Everton on the opening day and scored his first Blues goal, a 90th-minute winner, away at Crystal Palace in October.

Last term, the 24-year-old played 50 games in the Blues' midfield and, in the absence of captain Reece James and vice-captain, regularly wore the armband. He finished the campaign as part of the England squad which reached the final of the European Championship in Germany.