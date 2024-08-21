Interactive Gaming Company, INMERS, Reveals Managers Increasingly Turn To Escape Rooms For Team Building

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - Leading by fear has taken on an entirely new meaning in the age of immersive experiences and active gaming.

Introducing escape rooms, a game where participants attempt to break out of locked rooms by finding clues and solving puzzles. First originating in Japan in 2007, the concept has gained traction over the past decadeand now has over 50,000 rooms worldwide.

INMERS is one such provider of escape rooms in Singapore. Unlike conventional escape rooms, the newly opened interactive gaming facility integrates China's advanced technology to distinguish its gameplay.

Imagine guiding players through a virtual landscape where every step is an adventure, where agility, strategy and teamwork are the keys to triumph, says Jia Wei, founder of INMERS. What we offer isn't just games, it's a captivating digital phenomenon that's redefining indoor entertainment.

The idea of sharing a thrill sounds like an activity reserved for friends and family. But this view is changing, according to Jia Wei. More and more corporate brands are starting to explore escape rooms as a modern team building activity.

Records over the past 6 months show that 50% of escape room bookings were made to function team building events. Escape room sessions are popular not only because they are exhilarating, but also because they are short and intensea package perfect for desk-bound workers at busy, thriving organisations.

It's a lot packed into a short duration. It's an indoor sport that allows team members to play and management to observe them from a different perspective, Jiawei, director of INMERS says. It's a win-win for everyone.

More than fun and games, some out-of-the-box employers view escape rooms as an alternative means of discovering and honing leadership talent. Imperative to workplace success, both critical thinking and problem solving are just some skills that can be fostered through escape rooms.

These rooms are designed for up to eight players and balance leadership and collaborative opportunities. Moreover, the shared experience of embarking on an adventure and overcoming challenges together creates lasting memories.

Experts in the field believe that social bonding activities like this trigger the release of hormones linked to long-term memories. Interestingly, such emotions are also responsible for stronger group cohesion.

INMERS wastes no time in acting on these observations. Apart from the locked room experience, which includes captivating storylines, mind-boggling puzzles and carefully planted clues, the immersive 5D escape room also employs theatrical elements such as non-player characters (NPCs) and proprietary special effects.

Their reservations peaked at an all-time high in end-2023 as corporate firms scrambled for unique team building events before the year came to a close. Asian horror-themed escape rooms, alongside their first-in-Singapore Floor is Lava room, are among hot-selling activities to celebrate organisational achievements and boost employee morale.

In response to the surge in demand, INMERS has announced franchise opportunities for all to be a part of this exciting revolution. The open invitation extends to businesses looking to pack maximum action into a minimal 100m2 spacewhether it's in shopping centres, entertainment complexes or others.

Players sign up for a scary escape room, only to leave with a smile on their faces, says Jia Wei. There's something paradoxical but fulfilling about being able to witness that.

INMERS is one of the newest interactive gaming facilities offering thematic 5D escape rooms with NPCs and binaural audio technology. Located in ORTO West Coast, the brand is also home to the first-ever laser Floor is Lava experience in Singapore. Participate in adrenaline-pumping activities that blur the line between fantasy and reality at INMERS, where fun is made for friends, family, colleagues and more.



