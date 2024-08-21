The Department Of Finance In Ajman Empowers 143 Participants With Future Skills During 'Our Happy Summer 2024'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman, 21 August 2023: The Department of Finance in Ajman has successfully concluded six community programmes focused on the sector, which were launched as part of its participation in the 'Our Happy Summer 2024' programme. These initiatives, aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the emirate, saw significant engagement, attracting 143 participants from various age groups and equipping them with essential financial skills and knowledge to support their future planning.

The department concluded its participation in this edition of 'Our Happy Summer 2024' with the 'Future Portfolios' programme. Through this initiative, participants aged between 12 and 15 years were introduced to the basics of financial planning, investment concepts, mechanisms for building balanced investment portfolios, and savings strategies, presented in a simplified and innovative manner, with a focus on interactive activities and practical applications to ensure participants derived maximum benefit from the programme.

Over 29 training hours across its six programmes, in collaboration with several strategic partners, the department provided valuable cultural and educational experiences to community members from various segments. These covered areas such as mental arithmetic and Rubik's Cube, financial planning, effective financial leadership, creating impactful promotional digital content, artificial intelligence, and investment in future portfolios.

Walid Al Zarouni, Support Services Manager, pointed out that these programmes fall within the framework of the department's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to implementing training initiatives according to best practices within its areas of specialisation, in collaboration with strategic partners. These efforts aim to discover talents, encourage creativity and innovation, develop the skills and capabilities of future generations, business owners, and families, and support their financial and economic stability contributing positively to their quality of life and happiness.

He expressed his pride in the distinguished participation and interaction observed in the six programmes from all participants, who extended their thanks and appreciation to the department and expressed their satisfaction with the training workshops. He also noted that the department will continue to develop training plans and programmes to disseminate knowledge and support talent in the financial field, in line with its strategic plan to promote sustainable development in the Emirate of Ajman and enhance its competitiveness.