Union Coop Launches Third Back-To-School Promotion

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, announced the launch of the coop's third 'Back-to-School' promotional campaign, coinciding with the start of the new school season. The campaign will begin on August 22, offering discounts of up to 60%, with an additional 10% discount for employees in Dubai, on hundreds of school products and supplies.

He explained that the launch of the third back-to-school campaign is part of the coop's goals to bring happiness to school students, parents, and all participants in the academic process by meeting their needs and providing high-quality products at competitive prices.

Dr. Al Bastaki highlighted that this third 'Back-to-School' campaign is part of the annual general back-to-school promotions, for which the coop has organized four diverse campaigns this year. The coop decided to roll out these campaigns in several phases to ensure that everyone benefits, demonstrating its ability to provide essential educational supplies at the lowest competitive prices, thereby enhancing and improving the shopping experience for its customers across all its branches in various parts of Dubai.

He also noted that the third 'Back-to-School' campaign is unique in that it offers innovative goods and stationery that align with the requirements of the educational process. The campaign includes discounts on hundreds of items such as stationery, electronics, and other products needed by all those involved in education. This continuous improvement in the options offered by the coop, especially to students, teachers, and schools, reflects their commitment to elevating the shopping experience. He added that all offers will be available on the coop's website and smart store, allowing shoppers to place orders online.

Additionally, as part of its back-to-school promotional campaigns, the coop has launched the 'Win Tuition Fees' campaign. Shoppers can win a weekly tuition fee of AED 25,000 for seven weeks by spending AED 100 at any Union Coop branch, affiliated shopping centers, or the online store before September 15, 2024, as part of its commitment to delighting its customers.