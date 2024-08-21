European Commission proposes 9 percent tariff on Chinese-made Tesla EVs amid trade dispute

(MENAFN) The European Commission has unveiled plans to impose a 9 percent tariff on Tesla electric produced in China, a rate significantly lower than the tariffs faced by other Chinese car manufacturers unless Beijing agrees to trade concessions. This proposal comes after Brussels last month introduced substantial temporary tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, in addition to the existing 10 percent duty. The move followed an investigation that revealed state support for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers was distorting competition and adversely affecting European rivals.



Beijing has vocally opposed the EU's tariffs and has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization, which Brussels has acknowledged. Despite this, the European Commission asserts that its actions are in line with WTO regulations. On Tuesday, the Commission released a draft plan outlining revised tariff rates, with the final tariffs expected to be set by late October, following input from interested parties by the end of August.



Under the draft plan, tariffs for major Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers will be adjusted as follows: BYD will face a 17 percent tariff, slightly down from 17.4 percent; Geely will encounter a 19 percent tariff, reduced from 19.9 percent; and SAIC will have a 36.3 percent tariff, down from 37.6 percent. Other Chinese electric vehicle makers that engage with Brussels will see a tariff of 21.3 percent, up from 20.8 percent, while those that do not cooperate will be subject to a maximum tariff of 36.3 percent.



Tesla, which produces the Model 3 and Model Y in China, has requested a separate, lower tariff rate of 9 percent. This request is based on findings that Tesla benefits from less state support compared to local Chinese manufacturers. The advantages Tesla receives include lower market values for batteries and land, as well as various subsidies for exporters, which the European Commission has taken into account in setting the proposed tariff rate.



MENAFN21082024000045015682ID1108584880