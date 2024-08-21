At Least Three People Killed By Israeli Occupation Strikes On S. Lebanon
8/21/2024 8:39:20 AM
BEIRUT, Aug 21 (KUNA) - At least three people were killed and two others were wounded in new airstrikes carried out by Israeli Occupation aircraft on the south of Lebanon, said Lebanon's National News Agency on Wednesday.
An occupation drone targeted a four-wheel drive vehicle in the city of Sidon, and ambulance units retrieved a dead person from the vehicle named Khalil Al-Maqdah, one of the leaders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Lebanon, it added.
In turn, the Public health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that an airstrike by an occupation aircraft targeted a car in the town of Beit Lif, killing a Lebanese citizen, while the occupation artillery shelling of the town of Al-Wazzani led to the killing of a Syrian person.
Earlier today, five people were killed and 20 others were injured, including children by Israeli occupation air strikes targeting south and east Lebanon. (end)
