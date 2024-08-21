HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Date
8/21/2024 8:34:47 AM
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 21, 2024
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY ), today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference
Location: Boston
Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET
2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York City
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 3:05 p.m. ET
A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at .
About Harmony
Biosciences
At
Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by
Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in
Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit
.
Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Brennan Doyle
484-539-9700
[email protected]
Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
[email protected]
