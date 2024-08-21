HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, (Nasdaq: HRMY ), today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference



Location: Boston Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference



Location: New York City Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 3:05 p.m. ET

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at .

