Crozier Bolsters Leadership Team With Appointment Of New Partners And Announces New Associates

Collingwood, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates (Crozier), a leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry, announced today the appointment of two new partners and five new associates across multiple disciplines and offices in Ontario.

"We are pleased to welcome our newly appointed partners and associates to Crozier, as they each bring distinct corporate and technical expertise, along with innovative thinking, to our team," said Chris Crozier, P.Eng., founder and CEO of Crozier. "As Crozier celebrates its 20th anniversary, these appointments signify a commitment to our continued growth and client service."

The new partners include:

Brittany Robertson , P.Eng., Partner and Manager, Land Development. Based in Crozier's Collingwood office, Robertson oversees large-scale residential development projects in some of Ontario's fastest growing municipalities in Simcoe County. In February 2024, she was named to the firm's Board of Directors. Roberston also serves as President of the Georgian Triangle Development Institute, advocating for the growth and development of South Georgian Bay, and was appointed to the Town of Collingwood's Mayor Task Force which aims to connect private and public resources to advance the water treatment plant project in Collingwood.

Jurgen Koehler , P.Eng., Partner and Manager, Guelph. Koehler led the opening of Crozier's latest office location in Guelph, Ontario in 2023, and manages a growing team that provides land development engineering services in Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, and the surrounding areas. As a water resources engineer, he plays a key role in projects involving the design of residential and commercial developments including grading, servicing, stormwater management, low impact development, and floodplain analysis. He is currently pursuing his MBA and is an active member of several key industry associations, serving an integral role in the community.

With various roles within the firm, the new associates include Janet Bherer , P.Eng., MBA, Associate and General Manager; Shannon Harvey , Associate and Manager, Marketing; Sarah O'Neill , Associate and Manager, Operations; Kurt Vendrig , P.Eng., Associate and Project Manager, Land Development; and Craig Kryslak , C.E.T., Associate and Manager, Construction Services.

For more information on Crozier's team and engineering services for the land development and building industry, visit cfcrozier.ca and follow on LinkedIn .

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier's growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, utility infrastructure, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, with offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The firm continues to diversify with complementary services and expand its office presence geographically. To learn more, visit .

