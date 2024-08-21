PEOPLE And Great Place To Work Announce PEOPLE’S '100 Companies That Care' For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cisco Named No. 1 for its efforts to close the digital divide and support humanitarian causes that help millions of people worldwide.

New York, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEOPLE reveals its eighth annual list of 100 Companies that Care ® , spotlighting employers that have gone above and beyond to create positive workplaces for their staff and the community at large.

Cisco landed the No. 1 spot for its commitment to creating social impact. In the 2022 fiscal year, Cisco hired its first chief social impact officer, and maintained an 80% employee participation rate in community impact programs and volunteering.

More than 62,000 employees generated more than $34 million in total donations and matching gifts. Cisco also focuses on inclusive causes, requiring that external partners who receive money from its social impact initiatives validate that at least 65% of their programs' participants come from underrepresented or vulnerable groups.

Read more about Cisco and other featured companies that made the list here and in the September 2, 2024, issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, August 23.

PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place To Work® to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria, analyzing survey responses that represent the experience of 8.2 million employees.

Companies that Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities, and the environment. Winning companies score highly on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role within the organization. Great Place To Work also assessed the level of generosity of each organization's benefits and its philanthropic and community support.

PEOPLE's TOP 10 COMPANIES THAT CARE for 2024

CiscoHiltonThe Wonderful CompanyMarriott InternationalVeterans United Home LoansNVIDIAWegmans Food Markets, Inc.BayCare Health SystemSheetz, Inc.Synchrony

Other themes from this year's list include efforts to help people rebuild their lives, such as Hilton (No. 2), with its hiring program to help formerly incarcerated employees build job skills, or Marriott International (No. 4), with efforts to help refugees find jobs and new careers.

Companies like Sheetz, Inc. (No. 9) stood out with programs like its“store team helper” role, which offers individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities meaningful employment at its convenience store locations. BayCare Health System (No. 8) made the top 10 for its“Healing Bags” program, which provides food-insecure patients with a two-to-three-day supply of non-perishable food to take home.

“What these companies prove is that taking care of your workforce is an investment - not a cost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “And companies that do it the right way will reap the benefits: more engagement, faster innovation, and a healthy bottom line.”

“Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities, and the world,” says Wendy Naugle, PEOPLE editor-in-chief. “Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission - to show what's possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors.”

To identify the 100 Companies That Care, PEOPLE teamed up with Great Place To Work to produce the ranking using the firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Read the full methodology here . Employers that would like to be considered for next year's list may apply at greatplacetowork.com/companies-that-care .

About PEOPLE

Dotdash Meredith's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous, and still at the center of pop culture 50 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, social), bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

CONTACTS:

PEOPLE : ...

Great Place To Work: Kim Peters: 415-844-2574, ...

CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574 ...