Applied Materials To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


8/21/2024 8:33:34 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Hill will participate at the Citi 2024 Global TMT conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4 beginning at 6:10 a.m. PT / 9:10 a.m. ET.

Mr. Dickerson will participate at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 11 beginning at 2:25 p.m. PT / 5:25 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at with a replay available the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at .

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community)

