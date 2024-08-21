Applied Materials To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.



Mr. Hill will participate at the Citi 2024 Global TMT in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4 beginning at 6:10 a.m. PT / 9:10 a.m. ET.

Mr. Dickerson will participate at the Communacopia + Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 11 beginning at 2:25 p.m. PT / 5:25 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at with a replay available the same day.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at .

