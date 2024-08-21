Proteomics Market Global Forecasts To 2035, Featuring Proteomics Market Megatrends Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics Market: Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Instrument/Technology, Type of Kit and Reagent, Type of Proteomics Service, Application Area, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Proteomics is valued at USD 31.6 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The field of omics-based analysis has undergone significant advancements since the discovery of the first human genetic map in 1987. Omics-based analysis aims to identify, describe, and quantify large sets of biological molecules within a cell. The most advanced omics technologies include genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. The success of genomics has paved the way for advancements in proteomics, which has become a crucial area of research in understanding diseases at a molecular level.

Proteomics is the large-scale analysis of proteins in a cell, tissue, or organism to understand their structure, function, and interactions. This technology offers deeper insights into the dynamic processes within cells and tissues by analyzing the entire set of proteins expressed by the cell. Proteomics employs advanced technologies such as mass spectrometry, crystallography, protein microarrays, and bioinformatics to analyze and quantify proteins, providing a comprehensive view of cellular functions.

The application of proteomics has led to the identification of novel biomarkers for early disease diagnosis, development of targeted drug candidates, and a holistic understanding of drug resistance mechanisms. Proteomics has the potential to unravel the complexities of biological processes and disease mechanisms, making it a valuable tool in biomedical research and healthcare.

To capitalize on the growing opportunity in this rapidly evolving market, proteomics solution providers are improving the penetration of their proprietary technologies within diverse client bases, including biopharma companies, academic research centers, and research institutes. Pharmaceutical companies are integrating advanced high-throughput technologies and multi-omics approaches into their proteomics workflow to enhance sensitivity, accuracy, and speed of protein analysis. Emerging technologies such as single-cell proteomics, spatial proteomics, and advanced imaging techniques are being leveraged to decode complex cellular heterogeneity and disease mechanisms.

Additionally, the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is transforming data analysis, enabling predictive modeling, and accelerating the discovery of novel biomarkers. As the adoption of proteomics solutions continues to rise and innovation in this domain remains continuous, we expect the opportunity for proteomics market growth to be sustained over the forecast period.

Proteomics Market Megatrends



Advancements of Novel Mass Spectrometers

Development of Bioinformatics Tools and Big Data

Label-free Quantification Techniques

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Leaning

Integration of Multi-omics

Emergence of Single Cell Proteomics and Proteogenomics

Applications in Precision Medicine Evolving Regulatory Guidelines

Research Coverage:



A thorough examination of the market for proteomics is presented, encompassing a comprehensive analysis of the factors that may impact its growth. This includes an identification and discussion of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

A detailed market analysis is presented, providing an informed estimate of the current market size and future growth potential of the proteomics market over the next decade. This assessment is based on an examination of multiple parameters, including likely adoption trends and validated through secondary and primary research. The report also includes a breakdown of the current and forecasted market opportunity within the proteomics industry, with a focus on the likely distribution of this opportunity. To ensure accuracy and account for potential uncertainties, three forecast scenarios are presented: conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, which represent different potential tracks of market growth till 2035.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity within proteomics market across different types of offering, such as instruments / technologies, kits and reagents, and proteomics services.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity within proteomics domain across various types of instruments / technologies, such as chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarray, spectrometry, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and other technologies.

Detailed predictions of the current and future opportunity within proteomics industry across various types of kits and reagents, such as chromatography reagents, electrophoresis reagents, immunoassay, protein microarray reagents, spectroscopy reagents, X-ray crystallography reagents and other reagents.

Comprehensive predictions of the current and future opportunity within proteomics market across different types of proteomics services, such as bioinformatics services and core proteomics services.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity within proteomics industry across various application areas, such as diagnostics, research and other applications.

Detailed predictions of the current and future opportunity within proteomics market across different end users, such as academic and research institutes, clinical laboratories and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users.

Comprehensive predictions of the current and future opportunity within proteomics industry across various geographies, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world.

A comprehensive assessment of proteomics solution providers is presented, providing in-depth information on various key parameters. This includes the year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters. Additionally, the report provides details on the type of offering provided by each company, including instruments/technologies, kits and reagents, and proteomics services. The assessment also covers the specific type of instrument or technology involved, such as spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarray, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, and other technologies. Furthermore, the report examines the type of solution offered by each company, including core proteomics solutions and bioinformatics solutions. Finally, the assessment focuses on the application area of each company's offerings, including research and clinical diagnostics.

A comprehensive competitiveness analysis is conducted to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of proteomics solution providers. This analysis is based on several key parameters, including developer strength, which is measured by the number of years of experience of a company and its company size. Additionally, the report examines portfolio diversity, encompassing the number of types of offerings, solutions offered, and application areas served. The competitiveness analysis provides a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, highlighting the unique strengths and focus areas of each company. Furthermore, the report presents a benchmarking analysis, comparing the existing capabilities of these companies against their competitors, to identify areas of differentiation and potential opportunities for growth. This in-depth analysis enables stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the proteomics industry and make informed decisions about their strategic directions.

Comprehensive profiles of leading players in the proteomics market. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, proteomics-related offerings, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A comprehensive qualitative assessment of the several megatrends ongoing in the proteomics industry, including the advancements in novel mass spectrometers, development of bioinformatics tools and big data, label-free quantification techniques, incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine leaning, integration with multi-omics, emergence of single cell proteomics and proteogenomics, applications in precision medicine, and the evolving regulatory guidelines. A comprehensive value chain analysis is conducted to examine the various stakeholders involved in the proteomics process, encompassing the entire spectrum from suppliers to end-users. This examination provides a detailed understanding of the complex relationships and interactions that shape the proteomics industry.

Companies Featured



Agilent

Allele Life Sciences

Bertis

BGI Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Corporation

CellCarta

Creative Biolabs

Creative proteomics

Cytiva

Macrogen

Merck

Nautilus

Olink

PerkinElmer

Promega

Promise Proteomics

Proteome Factory

Proteome Sciences

Proteomics International

SCIEX

Seer

SomaLogic

Thermo Fisher Scientific VProteomics

Key Topics Covered:



1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. INTRODUCTION

5. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

6. GLOBAL PROTEOMICS MARKET

6.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

6.2. Global Proteomics Market, till 2035

7. PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF OFFERING

7.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

7.2. Proteomics Market: Distribution by Type of Offering, 2020, 2024 and 2035

8. PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF INSTRUMENT / TECHNOLOGY

8.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

8.2. Proteomics Market: Distribution by Type of Instrument / Technology, 2020, 2024 and 2035

9. PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF KIT AND REAGENT

9.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.2. Proteomics Market: Distribution by Type of Kit and Reagent, 2020, 2024 and 2035

10. PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF PROTEOMICS SERVICE

10.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10.2. Proteomics Market: Distribution by Type of Proteomics Service, 2020, 2024 and 2035

10.2.1. Proteomics Market for Bioinformatics Services, till 2035

10.2.2. Proteomics Market for Core Proteomics Services, till 2035

11. PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

11.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.2. Proteomics Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2020, 2024 and 2035

12. PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY END USER

12.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.2. Proteomics Market: Distribution by Type of End User, 2020, 2024 and 2035

13. PROTEOMICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

13.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.2. Proteomics Market: Distribution by Geography, 2020, 2024 and 2035

14. MARKET LANDSCAPE: KEY PROTEOMICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS

14.1. Key Proteomics Solution Providers: Overall Market Landscape

15. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: KEY PROTEOMICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS

15.1. Key Parameters and Methodology

15.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Key Proteomics Solution Providers

15.3. Benchmarking Analysis of Key Proteomics Solution Providers

16. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEOMICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS HEADQUARTERED IN NORTH AMERICA

17. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEOMICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS HEADQUARTERED IN EUROPE

18. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEOMICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS HEADQUARTERED IN ASIA-PACIFIC

19. PROTEOMICS MARKET: MEGATRENDS ANALYSIS

