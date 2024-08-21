(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surgeons Will Determine Their Surgical Plan Before Nociscan and Report on How Often the Surgical Plan Changes After Receiving Nociscan Data

Multiple Physicians and Sites Will Enroll in CLUE in the Coming Months Adding Practical Real-world Data to Aclarion's Expanding Body of Clinical Evidence

BROOMFIELD, CO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today the launch of the multi-center CLUE Trial to quantify how often a surgeon changes their original treatment plan once they have access to proprietary Nociscan data. Data from CLUE will provide tremendous insight into the real-world value of adding the Nociscan decision support tool to existing diagnostic evaluation methods for the treatment of chronic low back pain.

“Diagnosing the source of chronic low back pain is a significant challenge for clinicians and often results in the omission or inclusion of treatment on discs that do not correlate to improved clinical outcomes,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion.“Evidence points to a significant improvement in outcomes when Nociscan information is added to the treatment planning process. CLUE is specifically designed to quickly determine how influential Nociscan is in evaluating which discs a physician decides to treat.”

Aclarion announced the launch of CLARITY earlier this year to definitively demonstrate better surgical outcomes when Nociscan data is included in the surgical decisioning process. CLARITY is a gold standard, multicenter, prospective randomized trial. CLUE is aimed at providing near term insights into the probability of success of CLARITY by quantifying how often Nociscan data results in a surgeon changing their original treatment decision.

“CLUE represents an opportunity to study the use of Nociscan in an independent and scalable fashion. Any physician with access to Nociscan can easily access this survey tool to build their own evidence and body of data to use when advocating for insurance coverage of Nociscan,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “The format for CLUE closely follows the evidence strategy demonstrated by HeartFlow, whose findings ultimately rewrote the patient pathway for assessing coronary artery disease. We remain committed to leading with evidence as we work to change the way data is used to improve outcomes in chronic low back pain, the highest cost diagnosis in healthcare worldwide.”

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit .

