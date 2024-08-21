(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics in Rigid Packaging Market, Global, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rigid packaging is packaging that maintains its shape and form, exhibiting no or limited elastic deformation, and is generally self-supporting and free-standing. Plastic is the material of choice because it is lighter, versatile, chemically inert, durable, and inexpensive.

Packaging also plays a critical role in marketing. Eye-catching packaging with optimum labeling can influence purchase decisions. Rigid packaging creates growth opportunities for raw material suppliers, converters/packaging manufacturers, recycling companies, and downstream brand owners. Changing demographics and rising income levels affect the demand for consumer products and, subsequently, rigid packaging. With changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for ready-to-use products is also increasing. Hence, the shift to smaller pack sizes that offer convenience and portability has been gaining traction over the years, compelling brand owners to switch to rigid plastics. Further, the use of plastics in rigid packaging is anticipated to grow in tandem with the growth of the downstream industries it caters to. The demand for foods and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal and home care products creates a significant demand for plastics in rigid packaging.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the most widely used polymer in rigid packaging applications. Most of the demand for PET comes from the beverage industry. Rising consumption of bottled water, carbonated drinks, and nutritional drinks will drive the demand for PET bottles. Further, the rising shift of alcoholic beverage packaging from glass to PET bottles positions the material as a potential replacement for glass. The preference for smaller, single-serve bottles also increases the demand for PET. In addition, the considerable demand for rPET in F&B applications will boost segmental growth.

From an applications standpoint, rigid plastics are most widely used in food and beverage packaging applications. This increasing demand strongly relies on rising consumption owing to increasing population and demographic shifts. Changing demographics such as urbanization, rising single-income households, and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle promote the use of convenient packaging in small-serve packages. The beverages industry is another driving factor; it largely benefits from the lightweighting trend because brand owners prefer lightweight rigid plastics rather than heavier substrates such as glass and metals. As a result, the use of rigid packaging is expected to expand in tandem with the growth witnessed by the food and beverage industry.

The market for plastics in rigid packaging is highly fragmented with the presence of global players and several regional and local producers that focus on specific plastic types in particular regions. Producers fundamentally compete based on price and material quality. The significantly high population in APAC countries augments the regional demand for plastics in rigid packaging.

Furthermore, the strong focus on sustainability in developed regions such as Europe and North America will ensure a steady growth in volume and strong revenue growth as they substitute conventional plastics with recycled/recyclable ones. As bioplastics also penetrate the rigid plastic ecosystem, average prices are anticipated to increase over time, fueling revenue growth over the forecast period.

