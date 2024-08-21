(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics in Rigid Packaging Market, Global, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rigid packaging is packaging that maintains its shape and form, exhibiting no or limited elastic deformation, and is generally self-supporting and free-standing. Plastic is the material of choice because it is lighter, versatile, chemically inert, durable, and inexpensive.
Packaging also plays a critical role in marketing. Eye-catching packaging with optimum labeling can influence purchase decisions. Rigid packaging creates growth opportunities for raw material suppliers, converters/packaging manufacturers, recycling companies, and downstream brand owners. Changing demographics and rising income levels affect the demand for consumer products and, subsequently, rigid packaging. With changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for ready-to-use products is also increasing. Hence, the shift to smaller pack sizes that offer convenience and portability has been gaining traction over the years, compelling brand owners to switch to rigid plastics. Further, the use of plastics in rigid packaging is anticipated to grow in tandem with the growth of the downstream industries it caters to. The demand for foods and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal and home care products creates a significant demand for plastics in rigid packaging.
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the most widely used polymer in rigid packaging applications. Most of the demand for PET comes from the beverage industry. Rising consumption of bottled water, carbonated drinks, and nutritional drinks will drive the demand for PET bottles. Further, the rising shift of alcoholic beverage packaging from glass to PET bottles positions the material as a potential replacement for glass. The preference for smaller, single-serve bottles also increases the demand for PET. In addition, the considerable demand for rPET in F&B applications will boost segmental growth.
From an applications standpoint, rigid plastics are most widely used in food and beverage packaging applications. This increasing demand strongly relies on rising consumption owing to increasing population and demographic shifts. Changing demographics such as urbanization, rising single-income households, and the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle promote the use of convenient packaging in small-serve packages. The beverages industry is another driving factor; it largely benefits from the lightweighting trend because brand owners prefer lightweight rigid plastics rather than heavier substrates such as glass and metals. As a result, the use of rigid packaging is expected to expand in tandem with the growth witnessed by the food and beverage industry.
The market for plastics in rigid packaging is highly fragmented with the presence of global players and several regional and local producers that focus on specific plastic types in particular regions. Producers fundamentally compete based on price and material quality. The significantly high population in APAC countries augments the regional demand for plastics in rigid packaging.
Furthermore, the strong focus on sustainability in developed regions such as Europe and North America will ensure a steady growth in volume and strong revenue growth as they substitute conventional plastics with recycled/recyclable ones. As bioplastics also penetrate the rigid plastic ecosystem, average prices are anticipated to increase over time, fueling revenue growth over the forecast period.
Key Growth Opportunities:
Polystyrene Alternatives Bioplastics Production Infrastructure Plastics Recycling Ecosystem
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation: Plastics in Rigid Packaging Geographic Scope Key Competitors Growth Metrics Consumer & Retail Perception of Packaging Materials Plastic Types, Properties and Applications Polymers, Plastic Types and Bio-degradability Conversion Processes and Applications Value Chain Analysis Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Assumptions Graphic Summary of Drivers and Restraints Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Polymer Type Volume Forecast by Polymer Type Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Polymer Type Pricing Trends and Forecast by Polymer Type Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by End Industry Volume Forecast by End Industry Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Industry Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region Competitive Environment Competitive Tier Analysis Major Users of Plastic Packaging
Plastic Consumption by Top Nonalcoholic Beverage Company Plastic Consumption by Food Top Company Plastic Consumption by Top Home and Personal Care Company Plastic Consumption by Top Alcoholic Beverage Company Plastic Consumption by Top Home Care Company Plastic Consumption by Top Personal Care Company
Circular Economy in Rigid Plastic Packaging
Circular Economy Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Polyethylene
Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End Industry Volume Forecast by End Industry Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Polypropylene
Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End Industry Volume Forecast by End Industry Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Polyethylene Terephthalate
Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End Industry Volume Forecast by End Industry Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Others
Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End Industry Volume Forecast by End Industry Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region
