Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc stock exchange Release 21 August 2024 at 15:00 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki, Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240820090629_89
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-19
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 305 Unit price: 7.8607 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 305 Volume weighted average price: 7.8607 EUR
