Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki


8/21/2024 8:33:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc stock exchange Release 21 August 2024 at 15:00 EEST
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki, Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240820090629_89
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-19
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 305 Unit price: 7.8607 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 305 Volume weighted average price: 7.8607 EUR


MENAFN21082024004107003653ID1108584725


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

