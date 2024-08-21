Tevau Leverages Fireblocks To Enhance Custody Service And Improve Digital Asset Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevau, the leading blockchain payment solution provider, is thrilled to announce that it is leveraging Fireblocks, an enterprise to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on blockchain, to enhance the security of its digital asset custodian services.







Tevau is committed to providing its users with seamless access to financial services. By integrating Fireblocks' state-of-the-art Wallets-as-a-Service (WaaS), Tevau's innovative payment system benefits from Fireblocks' multi-layer security solution, ensuring enhanced security, scalability, and reliability in digital asset management. This allows users to navigate the complexities of finance with ease and confidence.

"Digital asset security has always been the top priority for us, and we are thrilled to be on this journey with Fireblocks to further strengthen Tevau's security," said Mac Li, Founder & CEO at Tevau. "Tevau aims to become the world's leading payment service provider, and working with Fireblocks will offer a more secure environment and a streamlined user experience."

Stephen Richardson, Managing Director, Financial Markets and Head of APAC at Fireblocks, said,“Fireblocks' Wallets-as-a-Service provides Tevau with the ability to create, manage, and secure MPC wallets at scale. Our battle-tested and flexible wallet infrastructure ensures scalability and security happens in tandem, providing peace of mind to Tevau's users.”

Tevau is set to introduce more physical and virtual cards, offering users versatile options for utilizing their digital assets in everyday transactions, making daily payments more convenient and efficient.

By leveraging Fireblocks, Tevau is taking another step forward in its mission to accelerate financial inclusion and empower individuals to access greater financial opportunities with ease. Additionally, Tevau has launched an ambassador program to engage and reward its community.

About Tevau

Tevau is building the next-generation payment infrastructure by issuing blockchain-powered cards for the convenient daily use of digital assets. This solution addresses issues with slow transaction speeds, high fees, and limited payment options in traditional financial systems.

With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and simplicity, Tevau is revolutionizing how individuals interact with money. Tevau believes everyone deserves the chance to thrive in the ever-evolving world of finance. It empowers users to manage assets, explore new investment opportunities, and seize valuable financial opportunities with ease.

