Heartbreaking Message From Renowned Coach: Take Care Of Yourself And Take Care Of Your Life. And Live It. Bye!

The 76-year-old former England manager announced in January that
he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has“at best” a
year to live. Sven-Goran Eriksson suffering from cancer said that
he did not want to be forgotten after his death.
"I had a good life," Eriksson says. "I think we are all scared
of the day when we die, but life is about death as well.
You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully, at the
end people will say, yeah, he was a good man, but everyone will not
say that.
I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do
everything he could do. Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for
everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it's been fantastic. Take
care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.”
From his home in Sunne, the Swede sat down with a commentator to
speak about life following his devastating terminal cancer
diagnosis.
"You appreciate waking up in the morning and feeling well and
normally you don't do that. You take it for granted," Eriksson said
in the interview with Channel 4.
"In the beginning when you get the diagnosis coming from
nowhere, it's like a shock but after a while, you learn to live
with it."
He added: "Today I have a normal life and I am not thinking
about what's going to happen tomorrow or the day after. Otherwise,
you sit down and think pity of yourself. No. Leave it.
"I don't talk about it very much. It is what it is. I can't beat
it, probably. Anyhow, life is beautiful."
Sven-Göran Eriksson is a Swedish retired football manager and
former player. After an unassuming playing career as a right-back,
Eriksson went on to experience major success in club management
between 1977 and 2001, winning 18 trophies with a variety of league
clubs in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy.
Besides, in European competition, he won both the UEFA Cup and
the European Cup Winners' Cup (the last edition of the latter
trophy before its abolition) and reached the final of the European
Cup.
Eriksson later managed the national teams of England, Mexico,
Philippines, and the Ivory Coast, as well as Manchester City and
Leicester City in England.
