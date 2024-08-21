Atyr Pharma To Participate In September Investor Conferences
Date
8/21/2024 8:33:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will participate in several upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in September 2024.
Details of the conferences appear below:
Conference: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Location: Everett, MA
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings
Conference: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Time: 10:30am EDT
Location: New York, NY
Format: Corporate Presentation
Conference: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Time: 1:55pm EDT
Location: New York, NY
Format: Corporate Presentation
In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald presentations will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at . Following the events, a replay of the presentations will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact ... .
Abo ut aTyr
aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit .
| Contact:
| Ashlee Dunston
| Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
| ...
|
MENAFN21082024004107003653ID1108584701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.