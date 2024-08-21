Qualcomm Joins The AR Alliance For Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AR Alliance continues to accelerate development of augmented reality eyewear applications

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR Alliance announces that Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has become the last founding member added to the board of directors.

The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem. Diverse organizations across the expanding, global AR ecosystem work together through the AR Alliance to speed innovation of breakthrough technologies and processes for building AR wearables and devices that create a meaningful and positive experience for users.

“The founding members are driving AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, chair, AR Alliance, and director of strategic marketing, STMicroelectronics.“The promise of AR and its potential industry are so vast that there is ample room for all our member companies to work together. The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain and accelerating innovation. We are excited that Qualcomm Technologies has joined the alliance as they bring a key piece to the hardware ecosystem through enabling platforms for the development of applications, and with their years of experience in this space, their industry leading technology and deep market experience.”

"For over a decade, we've been committed to accelerating innovation and enabling the XR ecosystem with our Snapdragon® XR Platforms, powering many of the XR hardware available today. We are thrilled to be joining the AR Alliance to continue strengthening the XR industry,” said Said Bakadir, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“We look forward to contributing our experience and expertise alongside the members of the AR Alliance to help grow the augmented reality space.”

About the AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Board Members are represented by STMicroelectronics, META, Essilor Luxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, MICROOLED, Google, and now Qualcomm Technologies.

Organizations of every size and at any spot in the ecosystem are respected, heard, and advocated for via the AR Alliance's non-competitive environment. Flexible membership levels allow companies of varying strategies, maturity, and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in the AR Alliance, please visit .

