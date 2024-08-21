Qcify RAY Named “Food Contaminants Detection Solution Of The Year” By Agtech Breakthrough

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural & Food Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food markets today announced that the Qcify RAY has been recognized with“Food Contaminants Detection Solution of the Year” in the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by.



Qcify's RAY in-line sensor and monitoring system inspects food processing lines for contaminants and defects. The data from the RAY (and other Qcify sensors) is sent to the Qcify HUB, a central control station that allows operators to run their processing lines in real-time, and through its active alerts and notifications operators receive instant information about what is happening across the processing line.

The RAY delivers cutting-edge image processing through AI technologies. It provides the ability to instantly track and monitor the amount of collateral in electronic sorters rejects, as well as the types and quantities of defects that are still passing through processing lines in real-time. The instant notifications for machine errors and operational system events derived from cutting-edge image processing are sent via email, text, or Slack.

By looking at a rejected product stream midair, the Qcify RAY can analyze the percentage of good product in that reject stream and send alerts when too much good product is being kicked out. This helps to monitor food waste and minimize the chances of needing to rework a bin. The RAY and HUB are a dynamic duo that will maximize efficiency in processing lines, and help users better understand what is being accepted, what is being rejected, and why.

The RAY easily integrates into existing processing lines due to its compact design and provides continuous real-time monitoring of multiple locations. The Qcify RAY also integrates with other Qcify machines for comprehensive data analysis and reporting. The machines run 24/7, are simple to use and are energy efficient. The company also provides several services included in the installation such as initial training to ensure the facility's staff are proficient in using Qcify systems. Afterward, Qcify provides continuous ongoing support through proactive monitoring, regular updates, and remote diagnostics to keep the systems running smoothly.

“Innovation drives Qcify's technology. Instead of layering AI on top of existing systems, we've built our solutions with AI and ML as the foundation. By offering quality control and sorting models that are continuously improved by present-day and product-specific data, the interconnectivity of our machines allows us to expand our offering to other produce,” said Raf Peeters, Founder and CEO of Qcify.“Qcify is dedicated to creating an advanced quality control ecosystem. Our approach ensures high product quality, operational efficiency, and compliance with industry standards. This award from AgTech Breakthrough is an exciting milestone on our journey towards a smarter, more efficient future.”

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Qcify RAY is not just a sensor without immediate action. This solution enhances overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness through AI-driven automation, real-time analysis, and resource optimization. Staff usually have too many things to do without having to also keep an eye on the yields of a processing line,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough.“Leveraging AI and ML, Qcify delivers advanced data analytics for better decision-making, identifying potential quality issues early, ensuring compliance with industry regulations, and streamlining supply chains. We're thrilled to award them with 'Food Contaminants Detection Solution of the Year!' Qcify is not just meeting today's needs but anticipating and shaping the future of the food processing industry.”

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Qcify

Qcify is a dynamic young company built on decades of industry expertise. The Qcify systems employ Silicon Valley technology to bring much-needed quality control to the global food industry. Qcify's fully automated vision systems provide users with highly accurate digital reporting, and the revolutionary network-effect approach improves the experience for every existing customer with every new unit deployed. Product data derived from Qcify systems has many applications that can help optimize processing lines and manage inventory.

For more information about Qcify and its products reach out at (833) 724-3948 or ...

