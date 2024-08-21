Absci To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.



22 nd Annual Global Healthcare

Fireside chat on Thursday, September 5th at 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time



Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference

Fireside chat on Friday, September 6th at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time



H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 10th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events on the company's investor relations website at: investors.absci.com .

About Absci

Absci is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation TM platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed candidates to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci's headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn (@absci ), X (Twitter) (@Abscibio ), and YouTube .

