Drone Debris Damages House And Power Lines In Kyiv Region
Date
8/21/2024 8:32:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, as a result of a Russian attack by attack drones, a private house was damaged and power lines were cut.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on facebook .
'The enemy continues to attack our region with attack drones. The air alert lasted all night and morning for more than 9 hours. Air defence forces were working in the region. There are enemy targets downed. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. As of 11:00 a.m., one private house was damaged as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets, and power lines were broken,' Kravchenko wrote.
Also, according to him, a fire broke out in one of the districts on a grass flooring, which has already been extinguished.
Kravchenko noted that most of the wreckage of enemy targets is recorded outside of settlements in open areas.
He added that operational groups continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the air attack.
As reported, last night in the Kyiv region, air defence forces were working on enemy drones.
Photo for illustration purposes
