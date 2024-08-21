Woman Killed, Another Wounded In Sumy Region As Result Of Russian Air Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An investigation has been launched into the air strike on the Yunakivska community in Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

'According to the investigation, on 20 August 2024, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Yunakivska territorial community of the Sumy district. As a result of the enemy attack, a 58-year-old woman was killed in her own home, another 67-year-old woman was and hospitalised,' the statement said.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the shelling.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region .

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed and three were injured in Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region