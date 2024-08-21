Winxvideo AI Announces Major Upgrade With Advanced Photo Restoration Features And Exciting Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winxvideo AI V3.5 luanch now with giveaway contest

Digiarty Software's Winxvideo AI has reached a new milestone with the release of v3.5,introducing two features incl. face restoration and photo colorization.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just two months ago, Winxvideo AI introduced two revolutionary AI models, "Gen Detail" and "Real Smooth," designed to enhance video and image quality by reducing noise and blur while simultaneously creating realistic details. Building upon this success, Winxvideo AI is now back and takes a monumental leap forward with another groundbreaking release V3.5, introducing two new features that elevate the art of old photo restoration . With the latest update, Winxvideo AI now offers unparalleled capabilities for repairing damaged portraits and transforming black-and-white images into vibrant color photographs.

To know more about the old photo restoration, please visit: restore-old-photo

New Features in Winxvideo AI V3.5

1 Restoration

Old portraits face complicated and severe degradation, which is typically a mixture of scratches, stains, spots, low-resolution, blur, noise, JPEG artifacts, etc. Winxvideo AI's new face restoration can intelligently target facial features, remove blemishes, identify missing parts and reconstruct them with incredible precision, thus recovering high-quality faces from low-quality counterparts. Users can even choose from 3 restoration modes, tailored to repair all faces, center face, or only high-quality faces, meant to do precise facial reconstruction while reducing unpleasant artifacts.

Unlike the traditional methods that over-process faces, and accordingly produce unrealistic or distorted results with a“plastic” feeling because of the reliance on inaccurate priors, Winxvideo AI takes advantages of advanced AI model trained from high-quality inputs in the real world, which therefore enables high-quality face restoration that excels in preserving identity information and recovering faithful facial details, from pores, iris flare to skin texture.

2 Colorization

Winxvideo AI also brings black-and-white photos to life with its new colorization feature. By analyzing the context of the image, including surroundings, clothing, and skin tones, Winxvideo AI can accurately predict and apply realistic colors. This feature offers a fast and authentic B&W to color conversion, preserving the original photo's details while delivering vibrant, eye-catching results.

Beyond image restoration, Winxvideo AI offers a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance image and process videos:

.Enhance video and image quality: Improve clarity and sharpness with more details, and remove video shakiness. Boost video FPS for smoother transitions.

.Convert formats: Support a wide range of video and audio formats optimized for mobile, web, social media, etc.

.Compress videos: Reduce 4K/8K file size up to 90% without sacrificing quality.

.Edit videos: Trim, merge, rotate, flip, apply effects, add subtitles, and more.

.Record videos: Capture desktop screen activities with audio.

Win Action Cameras and More

To celebrate this major update, Winxvideo AI is hosting a contest with incredible prizes, including an Insta360 Ace Pro (Value $399.99), Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank (x3, Value $130 each), or a year-long license to Winxvideo AI Version 3.5 (x1,000, Value $39.95 each).

Here's how to enter:

1 Winxvideo AI and share the upgrade & giveaway campaign on Facebook or X with the hashtag

2 an email with the social sharing post link for validation.

The contest is open to all from now to September 30, 2024. For more information and official rules, please visit Winxvideo AI update and giveaway page here.

Pricing and Availability

Despite the significant update, Winxvideo AI maintains its user-friendly pricing structure. Users can either obtain a 1-year license of Winxvideo AI V3.5 for free through the contest or enjoy lifetime access to full features with free upgrades at a $40 discount. For more details and to explore the latest feature enhancements, please visit whats-new-features-campaign

About Digiarty Software Inc.

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, has been a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page:

