North Korea Will Face 'End Of Regime' If It Invades South Korea: President Yoon

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 21 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday warned that North Korea would face the end of its should it attempt to invade the country while inspecting an annual joint exercise with the United States.

Yoon made the remark during his visit to the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, south of Seoul, where he received briefings on the Ulchi Freedom Shield, reports Yonhap news agency.

The joint military exercise began Monday for an 11-day run.

"The North Korean regime is the most irrational group on Earth that can stage provocations at any time," Yoon said. "Only our military's robust military readiness can prevent them from making miscalculations."

Yoon underscored the importance of the joint exercise in assessing military readiness and enhancing the combined defence posture of the allies against the growing North Korean military threats.

"We must make it clear to the North Korean regime, which harbours dreams of forceful unification and constantly eyes the Republic of Korea, that any invasion will lead to the end of its regime," Yoon said, referring to South Korea's official name.

He also called for strong firepower capabilities against the North's long-range artillery and missiles, which are located within striking distance of the greater Seoul area -- home to nearly half of South Korea's 50 million people.

"It is important to overwhelm (North Korea's) long-range artillery and missile bases in the early stages of a war," he said.

Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the US Forces Korea, and Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, commander of the US Eighth Army, accompanied Yoon on his visit to the command.

It marks the first time that a sitting president has visited the Ground Operations Command since its establishment in 2019, following the merger of two Army commands.