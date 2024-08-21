Neelam Gorhe Calls For Review Of Legal Procedures To Ensure Sensitive Approach Towards Victim Girls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday emphasised the need for a thorough review of existing procedures, particularly those related to handling Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases to ensure that the approach is sensitive and appropriate for females of different ages.

Gorhe, who visited Badlapur on Tuesday after the protest over the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls in a reputed school, raised a major concern with regard to the apparent negligence of some school authorities.

Gorhe highlighted the disturbing trend where certain educational institutions attempt to suppress complaints to protect their reputation, which only exacerbates the problem.

She announced that she will hold a series of meetings next week with administrative officers and representatives from various educational institutions.

Gorhe stressed the importance of swift justice, noting that trials must be expedited. She advocated for the case to be heard in a fast-track court, aiming for a resolution within two months.

After her discussions with the police, Gorhe underscored the importance of ensuring that the accused does not receive bail and that the girls involved receive immediate psychological support from child counsellors to mitigate the trauma they've experienced.

Furthermore, she emphasised the need for increased participation from parents, teachers, and educational organisations in safeguarding students.

She said she will also collaborate with the School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar to ensure better implementation of protective measures.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray targeted the MahaYuti government saying that instead of providing money under the Ladki Bahin scheme the government should create a feeling that the girls and women are safe in the state.

He made a strong case for the enactment of strict laws and their implementation to prevent such incidents in future.

“As I said yesterday about the very unfortunate and horrific incident that happened in Badlapur, why did it take so long to take action? Women office-bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena read about this issue, raised the issue, and it sparked a public outcry," the MNS chief wrote on X.

He said that Thane is the district of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, adding that if the law is bypassed in this district, then one cannot imagine what the situation will be in other places.

"Today the government is busy praising itself through the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, but if your sister is really beloved, is it not the first duty to see that such a time should not befall her? She should get justice,” he added.