SIT To Probe Complaints Of Sexual Abuse Of Minor Girls In TN School

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sexual abuse of minor girls at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp held without any authorisation at the Krishnagiri district in the state at a private school earlier this month.

Recently, a 12-year-old girl student in Bargur, Krishnagiri district was sexually assaulted in the so-called camp at a private school.

The student was admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital with pelvic pain on August 16.

As many as 17 students had attended the camp organised at the private school where they were studying.

Over 10 other girls have also complained of sexual abuse.

Eleven people, including the main accused Sivakumar, who conducted the fake camp, the school correspondent, principal, two women teachers and four staff, including two women, have been arrested.

The state Home department said in a statement on Wednesday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is also the Home Minister of the state, has directed the constitution of the SIT.

The SIT will be headed by a senior IPS officer, K. Bhuvaneeswari.

Stalin directed the SIT to conduct the probe within 15 days and to file a chargesheet within 60 days.

The statement also added that the Chief Minister has also directed to set up a multidisciplinary team to recommend measures that could be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The team will be headed by the Social Welfare Department Secretary Jayasree Muraleedharan. The group will also include police officers and School Education Department officials.

The statement also said that Chief Minister Stalin had directed the police to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in the Krishnagiri sexual assault case.

The All Women's Police Station in Bargur of Krishnagiri district had on August 17 booked a case under POCSO Act against those involved in the matter.

The development came after the girl student was admitted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital with pelvic pain on August 16.

The Directorate of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu has issued a directive to schools to take prior permission from concerned district education officers before conducting NCC, National Service Scheme (NSS), Scout and Guide or Junior Red Cross, following the sexual assault and abuse in the NCC camp.