Hardest Thing For Me Is Trying To Fill My Time And Not Be Too Bored, Says Ben Stokes

England men's Test captain Ben Stokes, currently recovering from a torn left hamstring that kept him out of the Sri Lanka series, said the hardest thing for him on the road to recovery has been trying to fill time and not be left bored.

On August 13, Stokes was ruled out of the rest of the summer after scans showed he tore his left hamstring while completing a quick single for his side Northern Superchargers in The Hundred game against Manchester Originals. He had to be helped in going off the field and was on crutches in the team dugout.

"I am feeling good. Obviously a lot better than the day I did it. I went down like a sack of potatoes. Early stages of recovery but it is good to be able to get in the gym and do some work."

"I think the hardest thing for me is trying to fill my time and not be too bored. It is just great to still be around and involved. Then hopefully get this hammy back and be ready for Pakistan," said Stokes on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

In his absence, right-handed batter Ollie Pope has become the 82nd man to captain England in Test cricket. Stokes stated Pope will continue to bring the same ethos to the current Test team, albeit with a different personality.

"I am really excited for him. There is a reason why I appointed him as vice-captain. I think he has a great sense of the game and we are very like-minded in terms of plans. I always found that when he was coming to me, it was something I already had in the back of my mind."

"He was the obvious choice as captain and I think he has grown into his role as No 3 then giving him the vice-captaincy has taken him to another level as a leader. The message from me was 'go out there and do it your way, the way you see fit to do it'," said Stokes.

"I have got all the trust in Popey that he can go out there and lead the team with the same ethos but with his own style and personality. I have told him I am not going to step on his feet, I will come to you if I feel like it is necessary," he concluded.