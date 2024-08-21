Fastlane From Ideas To Products---Unique Pitching Competition Cocreated By Alibaba And Daymond John, Founder Of FUBU And Star Of Shark Tank

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alibaba Partners with Leading Experts and Celebrities to Equip Entrepreneurs with Resources for Success in Interactive "Pitch the ProsTM" Competition

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba, a leading global B2B and a unit of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is excited to host the

"Pitch the ProsTM" competition during its second annual CoCreate in Las Vegas, United States. This event will connect aspiring entrepreneurs from various sectors with more than 30 on-site suppliers known for their customization capabilities, as well as access to over 200,000 suppliers online, simplifying the process of creating products and brands.

A total of 15 selected entrepreneurs will showcase their innovative business and product ideas on September 6, with the chance to turn their visions into reality and establish vital connections with potential suppliers. The competition offers valuable mentorship from a distinguished panel of entrepreneurial experts and celebrities and provides immediate insights and support from industry leaders who can advise on adapting production processes.

Following their live elevator pitches on CoCreate's main stage, competitors will receive instant feedback and guidance from notable judges. Hosting the event will be Daymond John, Founder of FUBU and star of Shark Tank, and Chris Guerrera, Founder of The Modern Inventor and two-time Shark Tank entrepreneur.

The panel will also include:

Jason Feifer , Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine

Courtney Spritzer , Co-founder of Entreprenista & CEO of Socialfly

Carmine Denisco , President of Earmark Sourcing

Rudy Mawer , Celebrity Marketer & TV Host

Everette Taylor , CEO of Kickstarter

The judges will engage in a lightning round of discussions to tackle each entrepreneur's challenges, from identifying the right suppliers to scaling products and managing cross-border supply chain issues.

"Launching or scaling a business comes with its own set of hurdles. We're hosting 'Pitch the ProsTM' to connect entrepreneurs directly with mentors and suppliers, minimizing the barriers to success," said Rah Mahtani, Head of Marketing for North America at Alibaba. "This competition showcases Alibaba's commitment to offering new avenues for entrepreneurs to gain invaluable market insights, simplify their sourcing journey, and transform their ideas into reality."

"At The Modern Inventor, we are passionate about equipping innovators with the knowledge and support they need to bring their visions to life," said Christopher Guerrera, President & CEO.

Winners will be revealed live on stage at CoCreate shortly after the competition concludes, with five contestants awarded prize packages designed to support their entrepreneurial endeavors. Each prize package will comprise platform credits worth $2,500 for use on Alibaba and $2,500 in cash, VIP Request for Quotation services, and priority access to Alibaba's cutting-edge AI sourcing tools, enabling them to rapidly and efficiently bring their products to market.

To apply for the "Pitch the ProsTM" competition or secure your spot at the CoCreate conference, visit here .

