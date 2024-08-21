Persidera Transforms Terrestrial Video Delivery Workflows With Harmonic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harmonic's Software-Based XOS Processor Simplifies the Migration to IP While Ensuring Unrivaled Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that Persidera, a leading Italian media service provider, has deployed the company's XOS Advanced Media Processor to enhance video delivery for its customers. Featuring AI-powered video compression and quality optimization technology, Harmonic's XOS media processor enables Persidera to reliably deliver crystal-clear video quality at the lowest possible bitrates.

"When designing our next-gen video delivery infrastructure, it was important for us to collaborate with a technology provider that offers flexible, future-proof solutions. We specifically sought a partner that supports IP-based DVB solutions with SFN and T2 adaptation," said Guido Fermetti, COO at Persidera. "Harmonic's XOS media processor supports SDI and full IP, simplifying our workflows and boosting operational efficiency. Through Harmonic's unparalleled local support, we can help our customers deliver an outstanding quality of experience."

Persidera is using the XOS Advanced Media Processor to streamline video delivery from its new broadcast center, which features a hybrid SDI and baseband-over-IP infrastructure. The XOS media processor enhances video experiences through AI-powered video compression and quality optimization. In addition, XOS simplifies the deployment of value-added technologies such as HDR. Offering flexible support for SDI, compressed and uncompressed IP transport architectures, XOS is the perfect solution for any infrastructure migration.

"Collaborating with Harmonic positions Persidera as a major stakeholder in the European market and a champion for innovation, which is underscored by their cutting-edge terrestrial video delivery system and baseband-over-IP architecture," said Stephane Cloirec, vice president, video appliance and software product management at Harmonic. "Harmonic offers the most bandwidth-efficient media processing solutions on the market, helping broadcasters and video service providers like Persidera significantly improve viewer satisfaction and reduce costs."

