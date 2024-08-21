Explosion-Proof Cable Glands Market - Top Trends And Key Players Analysis Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Explosion-Proof Cable Glands Projected to Hit $269.4 Million By 2024

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The features of Explosion Proof Cable Glands Market, such as high load-bearing capacity and robust design, great stability, and better reliability, make it suitable for use in terms of safety and security. Allied Market Research, titled, "Explosion-Proof Cable Glands Market By Type, Cable Type, Material, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024", the global explosion-proof cable glands market was valued at $174.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2024.

An explosion-proof cable gland, also known as a sealing gland or strain relief, facilitates barrier penetration and offers sealing protection. It can be used with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables.

The government is playing an important role in driving the now $174.9 Bn explosion-proof cable glands market. Stringent government regulations across the globe have made it mandatory for industries with hazardous environments to use safety equipment. For instance, in April 2016, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, U.S. announced new safety rules to secure the safety requirements on underwater drilling equipment and well-controlled operations. The new safety rules, in particular, will tighten controls on industry-standard devices to prevent explosions in undersea oil & gas wells.

In 2017, the flameproof segment dominated the explosion-proof cable gland market, in terms of revenue, due to an increase in several refineries.

Based on region, Asia Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 33.0% share, due to an increase in the installation of data centers.

Key Findings of the Market:

- The flameproof segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $73.1 million in 2017.

- Unarmored cable type accounted for the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2024.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

The report features a competitive scenario of the explosion-proof cable glands market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players in the global market are CMP Products Limited, Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, Weidmller Interface GmbH & Co., Jacob GmbH, Hummel AG, and Eaton Corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC), Emerson Electric Co. (APPLETON GRP LLC), Amphenol Industrial Products Group, and Cortem Group. These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

