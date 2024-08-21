عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Andhra Pradesh: Reactor Explodes At Pharma Company In Anakapalle, 18 Injured


8/21/2024 7:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 18 people were injured after a reactor exploded in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, reported NDTV.

The incident took place at the plant of the Escientia Company in Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.

Those injured have been shifted to the NTR Hospital for treatment.

A major disaster was averted as blast took place during lunch time.

(Developing story)

MENAFN21082024007365015876ID1108584331


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search