Andhra Pradesh: Reactor Explodes At Pharma Company In Anakapalle, 18 Injured
8/21/2024 7:00:27 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 18 people were injured after a reactor exploded in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, reported NDTV.
The incident took place at the plant of the Escientia Company in Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.
Those injured have been shifted to the NTR Hospital for treatment.
A major disaster was averted as blast took place during lunch time.
(Developing story)
