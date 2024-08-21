Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2024 PRNewswire/ --



Second quarter comparable sales increased 2.0 percent, at the high end of the Company's expectations.



Traffic grew 3 percent in the second quarter as compared to the prior year, with all six core merchandising categories delivering traffic growth.



Digital comparable sales grew 8.7 percent. Same-day services saw double digit growth, led by low teens growth in Drive Up and Target Circle 360TM

same-day delivery.

Discretionary sales trends continued to improve meaningfully, with Apparel comparable sales growing more than 3 percent in the quarter.

Second quarter operating income margin rate of 6.4 percent grew 160 basis points compared to the prior year, driven by a higher gross margin rate. GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $2.57 grew by more than 40 percent compared with last year.

8 /q 2 -2024-earnings Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results, which reflected a return to topline growth and strong profit performance. The Company reported second quarter GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share1 (EPS) of $2.57, compared with $1.80 in 2023. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

1Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items, when applicable. See the tables of this release for additional information.

"We made a commitment to get back to growth in the second quarter, and the team delivered, all while expanding operating margins and growing EPS by more than 40% compared to last year. Importantly, our growth was driven entirely by traffic in stores and our digital channels, with double-digit growth in our same-day delivery services," said Brian Cornell, chair and chief executive officer of Target Corporation. "We also saw improving trends across our discretionary categories, most notably in apparel, and we're seeing continued strength in beauty. Looking ahead, even as we maintain the measured outlook that has served us well, we are focused on building on this positive momentum by executing our strategy and providing the unique combination of newness and value that consumers can only find at Target."

Guidance

For the third quarter, the Company expects a 0 to 2 percent increase in its comparable sales, and GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.40.

While the Company believes its full-year guidance range of a 0 to 2 percent increase in its comparable sales remains appropriate, it now believes the increase will more likely be in the lower half of that range. However, based on strong profit performance in the front half of the year, the Company now expects full-year GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $9.00 to $9.70, up from the prior range of $8.60 to $9.60.

Operating Results

Comparable sales increased 2.0 percent in the second quarter, reflecting a comparable store sales increase of 0.7 percent and a comparable digital sales increase of 8.7 percent. Total revenue of $25.5 billion in the second quarter was 2.7 percent higher than last year, reflecting a total sales increase of 2.6 percent and a 10.8 percent increase in other revenue. Second quarter operating income of $1.6 billion was 36.6 percent higher than last year, driven by sales growth and a higher gross margin rate.

Second quarter operating income margin rate was 6.4 percent in 2024, compared with 4.8 percent in 2023. Second quarter gross margin rate was 28.9 percent, compared with 27.0 percent in 2023, reflecting the net impact of merchandising activities, including cost improvements that more than offset higher promotional markdown rates, combined with favorable category mix and lower book to physical inventory adjustments as compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher digital fulfillment and supply chain costs.

Second quarter SG&A expense rate was 21.2 percent in 2024, compared with 20.9 percent in 2023, reflecting the combined impact of higher costs, including continued investments in pay and benefits, partially offset by disciplined cost management.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's second quarter 2024 net interest expense was $110 million, compared with $141 million last year, primarily driven by an increase in interest income reflecting higher cash balances year-over-year.

Second quarter 2024 effective income tax rate was 22.9 percent, compared with the prior year rate of 22.2 percent, reflecting higher pretax earnings and lower discrete benefits as compared to the prior year.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $509 million in the second quarter, compared with $499 million last year, reflecting a 1.9 percent increase in the dividend per share.

The Company repurchased $155 million of its shares in the second quarter, retiring 1.1 million shares of common stock at an average price of $145.94.

As of the end of the quarter, the Company had approximately $9.5 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in August 2021.

For the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2024, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 16.6 percent, compared with 13.7 percent for the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2023. The increase in ROIC reflects higher operating income, partially offset by higher average invested capital. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three

Months

Ended





Six Months Ended



(millions,

except

per

share

data)

(unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change Sales

$



25,021

$



24,384

2.6

%

$



49,164

$



49,332

(0.3)

% Other revenue

431

389

10.8

819

763

7.4 Total revenue

25,452

24,773

2.7

49,983

50,095

(0.2) Cost of sales

17,799

17,798

0.0

35,248

36,184

(2.6) Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,392

5,184

4.0

10,560

10,209

3.4 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

626

594

5.3

1,244

1,177

5.7 Operating income

1,635

1,197

36.6

2,931

2,525

16.1 Net interest expense

110

141

(22.4)

216

288

(25.1) Net other income

(20)

(16)

20.3

(49)

(39)

24.2 Earnings before income taxes

1,545

1,072

44.1

2,764

2,276

21.4 Provision for income taxes

353

237

48.7

630

491

28.2 Net earnings

$



1,192

$





835

42.7

%

$



2,134

$



1,785

19.6

% Basic earnings per share

$





2.58

$





1.81

42.5

%

$





4.62

$





3.87

19.3

% Diluted earnings per share

$





2.57

$





1.80

42.4

%

$





4.60

$





3.86

19.3

% Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic

462.5

461.6

0.2

%

462.4

461.3

0.2

% Diluted

463.5

462.5

0.2

%

463.7

462.7

0.2

% Antidilutive shares

2.3

2.9





1.8

2.4



Dividends declared per share

$





1.12

$





1.10

1.8

%

$





2.22

$





2.18

1.8

%

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)

August 3, 2024

February 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Assets











Cash

and

cash

equivalents

$





3,497

$





3,805

$





1,617 Inventory

12,604

11,886

12,684 Other current assets

1,817

1,807

1,797 Total current assets

17,918

17,498

16,098 Property and equipment











Land

6,645

6,547

6,504 Buildings and improvements

38,324

37,066

35,889 Fixtures and equipment

8,690

8,765

7,936 Computer hardware and software

3,437

3,428

3,178 Construction-in-progress

830

1,703

2,641 Accumulated depreciation

(24,851)

(24,413)

(23,201) Property and equipment, net

33,075

33,096

32,947 Operating lease assets

3,545

3,362

2,840 Other noncurrent assets

1,457

1,400

1,321 Total assets

$





55,995

$





55,356

$





53,206 Liabilities and shareholders' investment











Accounts payable

$





12,595

$





12,098

$





12,278 Accrued and other current liabilities

5,749

6,090

5,948 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

1,640

1,116

1,106 Total current liabilities

19,984

19,304

19,332 Long-term debt and other borrowings

13,654

14,922

14,926 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,444

3,279

2,798 Deferred income taxes

2,495

2,480

2,334 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,989

1,939

1,826 Total noncurrent liabilities

21,582

22,620

21,884 Shareholders' investment











Common stock

38

38

38 Additional paid-in capital

6,831

6,761

6,610 Retained earnings

8,030

7,093

5,767 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(470)

(460)

(425) Total shareholders' investment

14,429

13,432

11,990 Total liabilities and shareholders' investment

$





55,995

$





55,356

$





53,206



Common Stock

Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 461,600,215, 461,675,441, and 461,600,640 shares issued and outstanding as of August

3, 2024, February

3, 2024, and July

29, 2023, respectively.

Preferred Stock

Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended (millions)

(unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Operating activities







Net earnings

$





2,134

$





1,785 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,461

1,350 Share-based compensation expense

149

107 Deferred income taxes

16

141 Noncash losses / (gains) and other, net

22

11 Changes in operating accounts:







Inventory

(718)

815 Other assets

(53)

62 Accounts payable

522

(1,137) Accrued and other liabilities

(194)

264 Cash provided by operating activities

3,339

3,398 Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(1,313)

(2,825) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

2

6 Other investments

6

(2) Cash required for investing activities

(1,305)

(2,821) Financing activities







Reductions of long-term debt

(1,076)

(72) Dividends paid

(1,017)

(996) Repurchase of stock

(155)

- Shares withheld for taxes on share-based compensation

(94)

(121) Cash required for financing activities

(2,342)

(1,189) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(308)

(612) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,805

2,229 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$





3,497

$





1,617

TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results Rate Analysis

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Gross margin rate

28.9

%

27.0

%

28.3

%

26.7

% SG&A expense rate

21.2

20.9

21.1

20.4 Depreciation and amortization expense rate (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

2.5

2.4

2.5

2.3 Operating income margin rate

6.4

4.8

5.9

5.0



Note: Gross margin rate is calculated as gross margin (sales less cost of sales) divided by sales. All other rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by total revenue. Other revenue includes $144 million and $286 million of profit-sharing income under our credit card program agreement for the three and six months ended August

3, 2024, respectively, and $169 million and $343 million for the three and six months ended July

29, 2023, respectively.

Comparable Sales

Three

Months

Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Comparable sales change

2.0

%

(5.4)

%

(0.9)

%

(2.8)

% Drivers of change in comparable sales















Number of transactions (traffic)

3.0

(4.8)

0.6

(2.0) Average transaction amount

(0.9)

(0.7)

(1.4)

(0.8)









Comparable Sales by Channel

Three

Months

Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Stores originated comparable sales change

0.7

%

(4.3)

%

(2.1)

%

(1.8)

% Digitally originated comparable sales change

8.7

(10.5)

5.0

(7.0)









Sales by Channel

Three

Months

Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Stores originated

82.1

%

83.1

%

81.9

%

82.8

% Digitally originated

17.9

16.9

18.1

17.2 Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

















Sales

by Fulfillment Channel

Three

Months

Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Stores

97.9

%

97.6

%

97.8

%

97.4

% Other

2.1

2.4

2.2

2.6 Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



Note: Sales fulfilled by stores include in-store purchases and digitally originated sales fulfilled by shipping merchandise from stores to guests, Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt.

Target Circle Card Penetration

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Total Target Circle Card Penetration

17.7

%

18.6

%

17.9

%

18.8

%

Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet

Number of Stores

Retail Square Feet (a) (unaudited)

August 3,

2024

February 3,

2024

July 29,

2023

August 3,

2024

February 3,

2024

July 29,

2023 170,000 or more sq. ft.

273

273

274

48,824

48,824

48,995 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.

1,549

1,542

1,534

193,705

192,908

191,947 49,999 or less sq. ft.

144

141

147

4,334

4,207

4,404 Total

1,966

1,956

1,955

246,863

245,939

245,346





(a) In thousands; reflects total square feet less office, supply chain facilities, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we disclose non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). When applicable, this metric excludes certain discretely managed items. However, there are no adjustments in any period presented. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share

$





2.57

$





1.80

42.4

%

$





4.60

$





3.86

19.3

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Guidance Guidance (per share) (unaudited) Q3 2024

Full Year 2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $2.10 - $2.40

$9.00 - $9.70 Estimated adjustments





Other (a) $









-

$









- Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $2.10 - $2.40

$9.00 - $9.70





(a) Third quarter and full-year 2024 GAAP EPS may include the impact of certain discrete items, which will be excluded in calculating Adjusted EPS. The guidance does not currently reflect any such discrete items. In the past, these items have included losses on the early retirement of debt and certain other items that are discretely managed.

Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA

Three

Months

Ended





Six Months Ended



(dollars in millions)

(unaudited)

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change Net earnings

$



1,192

$





835

42.7

%

$



2,134

$



1,785

19.6

%

+ Provision for income taxes

353

237

48.7

630

491

28.2

+ Net interest expense

110

141

(22.4)

216

288

(25.1) EBIT

$



1,655

$



1,213

36.3

%

$



2,980

$



2,564

16.2

%

+ Total depreciation and amortization (a)

743

683

8.8

1,461

1,350

8.2 EBITDA

$



2,398

$



1,896

26.4

%

$



4,441

$



3,914

13.5

%





(a) Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax ROIC, which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)











Trailing Twelve Months



Numerator

August 3, 2024 (a)

July 29, 2023



Operating income

$





6,113

$





4,706





+ Net other income

102

65



EBIT

6,215

4,771





+ Operating lease interest (b)

146

102





- Income taxes (c)

1,427

986



Net operating profit after taxes

$





4,934

$





3,887





Denominator

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

$



1,640

$





1,106

$



1,649

+ Noncurrent portion of long-term debt

13,654

14,926

13,453

+ Shareholders' investment

14,429

11,990

10,592

+ Operating lease liabilities (d)

3,786

3,104

2,823

- Cash and cash equivalents

3,497

1,617

1,117 Invested capital

$



30,012

$



29,509

$



27,400 Average invested capital (e)

$



29,760

$



28,454





After-tax return on invested capital

16.6

%

13.7

%









(a) The trailing twelve months ended August 3, 2024, consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the prior-year period. (b) Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors. (c) Calculated using the effective tax rates, which were 22.4 percent and 20.2 percent

for the trailing twelve months ended August

3, 2024, and July

29, 2023, respectively. For the twelve months ended August

3, 2024, and July

29, 2023, includes tax effect of $1.4

billion and $1.0 billion, respectively, related to EBIT, and $33

million and $20 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest. (d) Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively. (e) Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.

