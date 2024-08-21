Training Industry Recognizes Simplilearn Among Leading Online Learning Library Companies For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Simplilearn , the world's leading bootcamp for digital skills, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top Online Library Companies in 2024 by Training . This recognition highlights Simplilearn's commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality online learning experiences that drive professionals' success in today's dynamic job market.

Training Industry recognizes Simplilearn for its outstanding contributions to the e-learning landscape. Selection for the 2024 Training Industry Top Online Learning Library Companies list was determined based on several key factors. These include the breadth and quality of courses, features, and capabilities. Other critical considerations include industry visibility, L&D innovation, client and user representation, business growth and performance, and the overall impact on the online learning library market. These aspects collectively ensured that only the most distinguished and effective online learning libraries were recognized.

In addition to Simplilearn, the 2024 list of Top Online Learning Library Companies includes a distinguished lineup of industry leaders recognized for their excellence in providing top-notch online learning resources and solutions. "Our inclusion in this list reflects our dedication to upskilling the workforce. We're delighted to be acknowledged for our commitment to creating innovative, accessible, and effective learning solutions. This recognition highlights our approach and motivates us to advance online education further. We're excited to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional value to our learners", said Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn .

"The 2024 Online Learning Library Watch List represents a unique and emerging set of providers who offer a strong portfolio of course offerings specialized in a topic, industry, delivery style, tools and more," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc . "With a variety of offerings and capabilities in their specialized libraries, these providers help organizations close employee skills gaps and improve learner retention."

Simplilearn's learning library is renowned for its diverse and meticulously curated content, which spans a broad range of industries and topics. The company's focus on integrating new-age technology with expert-driven content ensures learners can access the most relevant and practical educational resources.

In addition to this recognition, Simplilearn continues to innovate and expand its offerings, incorporating user feedback and staying ahead of industry trends. This dedication to continuous improvement ensures that Simplilearn remains at the forefront of online learning, providing unparalleled value to its clients and learners.

About Training Industry

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the

right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit rfp

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. The bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit

Logo:

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited