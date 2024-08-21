Modular UPS Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Favorable Investment In Data Centers And Booming End-User Demand Propels Market To $2.88 Billion In 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular UPS - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular UPS market will reach US$2.88 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.54% from US$1.912 billion in 2024. Favorable and the establishment of data centers, coupled with booming end-user demand, are anticipated to drive the market of modular UPS in the coming years.

A rapid increase in technological developments and the need for power supply is driving the modular UPS market growth

In data centers, modular UPS constitutes one of the major components. They are cost-effective and provide the facility to install more modules one above the other, thereby meeting the required power demand. The increase in demand for cloud-based services by many tech-based industries has led to the advancement of data centers, which has furthered the developments in UPS systems. It has also shifted from singular or monolithic modules to multiple modules, accelerating the overall market growth.

Additionally, sending information to the facilitation and monitoring center, communication protocols, and SNMP (single network management protocol) allows facility managers to monitor data. The increase in internet traffic has also contributed to the demand for modular UPS. Modular UPS, with its new development in DPA (Decentralised Parallel Architecture) modules that eliminate power failure and reduce maintenance, is used in Europe and Asia.

Favorable investment in the establishment of data centers propels market expansion

Modular UPS are designed to provide uninterruptible power supply to data centers. With rapid industrialization and growing internet traffic, the demand for data centers is witnessing a significant increase, resulting in investment being undertaken in their establishments. which will simultaneously drive modular UPS demand. In May 2024, Amazon Web Service announced investments of US$12.7 billion in India's cloud infrastructure, further supporting the country's data center supply chain.

Alternative availability may hinder market growth

Besides modular UPS, other architecture modules, such as parallel UPS and monolithic UPS, are also present in the market. Compared to their counterparts, these have lower initial purchase prices, which can pose a challenge to the overall demand for modular architecture in the market.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow significantly

North America is anticipated to account for a considerable market share as the region's technological advancements and high use of the internet and power have increased power demand, positively impacting modular UPS market growth. Major regional economies such as the USA have many leading manufacturing and producing companies selling and distributing modular UPS, for example, Emerson Electrics, AEG Power Solutions, Generic Electric, and others.

Major data center companies such as Intel Corporation, Alphabet Inc., American Tower Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, and Equinox have a well-established presence in the USA. These companies are investing in new establishments nationwide, which has paved the way for future market expansion.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. MODULAR UPS MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. 10-100 kVA

5.3. 101-250 kVA

5.4. 251-500 kVA

5.5. 500 and Above

6. MODULAR UPS MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Introduction

6.2. BFSI

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Media and Entertainment

6.5. Telecommunication

6.6. Manufacturing

6.7. Others

7. MODULAR UPS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES



Eaton

ABB

Vertiv Group

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Delta Power Solutions

Gamatronic

Huawei Technologies

AEG Power Solutions Statron

