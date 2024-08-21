(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 21, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates with B3 Mainnet, Empowering the Next Generation of Blockchain Gaming

OKX Wallet is excited to announce the successful integration of the B3 Mainnet, further solidifying its commitment to supporting innovative onchain ecosystems. B3, a pioneering blockchain gaming platform, offers users a fully decentralized environment where they can engage in immersive gaming experiences, compete in leaderboards and customize their profiles. With the B3 Mainnet now live on OKX Wallet, users can experience the full potential of blockchain gaming in a secure and scalable environment.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for OKX Wallet as it continues to expand its ecosystem, providing users with seamless access to the latest blockchain developments. The B3 Mainnet features advanced tools and functionalities designed to enhance the gaming experience, offering real-time transactions, enhanced security measures and improved scalability for developers and players alike.



By integrating the B3 Mainnet, OKX Wallet users can now directly interact with B3's full suite of gaming applications, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience. This integration not only underscores OKX Wallet's dedication to advancing blockchain technology but also positions OKX Wallet as a leading platform for blockchain gaming enthusiasts.



To begin exploring the B3 Mainnet through OKX Wallet, visit B3's official website or B3's gaming platform and connect your wallet to experience the future of gaming.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.