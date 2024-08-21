Cansew Inc. Celebrates 100 Years Of Excellence And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cansew Inc., Canada's leader in industrial sewing threads, dyeing, elastic and accessories, is celebrating a century of innovation and adaptation. These high-performance polyester, nylon and technical threads are sewn into fashion, furniture, geotextiles, and garments for PPE including firefighters' apparel. Cansew has continuously worked to customers with the latest solutions to meet their needs in an ever-changing industry.

"Our has grown very significantly over the years, and while other businesses closed or moved away, we have always looked for ways to continue building our success right here," said Hershie Schachter, president of Cansew. "We have done that by listening to our customers and seeing opportunity in the development of new techniques, new fibres, and new ways of working that are fit for the times."

Launching in 1924 as The Canadian Sewing Supply, the company operated a small family-run workshop in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood. Today, Hershie Schachter, and Mark and Jack Schachter, vice presidents, represent the third generation of family-run leadership overseeing Cansew's 100% Canadian vertical manufacturer, from the production of threads, dyeing, glazing, finishing and winding operations.

Highlights



Growth: Today, Cansew has more than 100 employees in five locations – Montreal (head office), Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver – providing world-class products and service everywhere in Canada and internationally.

Innovation: With premium quality sewing threads and supplies, Cansew remains connected to its roots while continuously developing new products and cutting-edge materials. Engagement: Cansew is currently implementing a multimillion-dollar modernization and growth strategy to better meet current and future customer needs and is part of the CTIA's Green Textile Certification program.

Cansew also recently signed onto Canada's Net-Zero Challenge, which encourages businesses to develop and implement credible and effective plans to transition their facilities and operations to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Going forward, you can never predict exactly what the future will look like," said Leslie Schachter, Director of Marketing and Strategy. "What is certain is that Cansew will continue to grow and evolve by always building on a tight-knit team that is committed to quality, sustainability, and meeting customers' needs."

About Cansew Inc.:

Cansew Inc. is a 100% Canadian sewing thread and trim supply company. Its head office is in Montreal and operates locations in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver. Through its factories and dye house, Cansew offers a variety of high-quality products, including threads in more than 800 stock colours, elastics, webbings, Velcro® fasteners as well as design and cutting room supplies. Cansew is a leading supplier of high-performance thread and products for PPE apparel used by firefighters and other professionals requiring specialized protection at work.

SOURCE Cansew Inc.