Silver Canyon Group Today Announces The Acquisition Of Franklin Homes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RUSSELLVILLE, Ala., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, Franklin Homes has produced manufactured homes, modular residential, and multifamily buildings. The company was founded by Jerry James over 50 years ago and is known for its quality and service.

Bobby Killingsworth, previously the President and CEO of the Fulcrum Building Group in the AL/FL panhandle will take the lead as President at Franklin Homes and Blake Jackson, currently the company's sales lead, will be promoted to General Manager. Mr. Killingsworth stated, "Franklin Homes has an impressive history of high quality and value in their homes, and we are very excited to be part of the future of providing affordable housing with Franklin." Silver Canyon plans to support the innovation and growth of the company to include additional plants.

About Silver Canyon Group:

Tim Kelleher, managing partner of Silver Canyon, said the private equity firm "waited for the right opportunity to invest manufactured and modular home sector" and said the firm is "very excited to be working with the management and team to grow Franklin Homes." The private equity investment firm has invested over $1 billion in 50+ companies over 30+ years.

