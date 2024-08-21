The Cottage School Serves More Families With Exciting Expansion Of Kindergarten Through 2Nd Grade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cottage School (TCS) is proud to announce an expansion of its offerings as it enters its 40th year. Starting in August, the school now includes kindergarten through 2nd grade, further enhancing its commitment to providing tailored educational experiences to students with unique needs.

This expansion comes with the of a new campus strategically located less than two miles from the main campus in Roswell, Georgia. This new facility will cater exclusively to the younger students, the kindergarten through 5th grade programs. The main campus will continue to focus on providing exceptional education and support to middle and high school students.

"We are thrilled to grow our school community by welcoming younger students and offering them the same nurturing and supportive learning environment that The Cottage School is known for," said Dr. Steven Palmer, Head of School. "As we mark our 40th anniversary, it's fitting that we build on our legacy of success by extending our reach to even more students who can benefit from our specialized approach to education."

The newly introduced K-5 program at The Cottage School is designed to foster a vibrant and inclusive learning environment. It incorporates a multifaceted approach that provides a dynamic educational experience tailored to each student's unique needs. The program emphasizes essential life skills such as organization, time management, problem-solving and social-emotional learning while preparing students for a successful academic future and beyond.

"Our purpose is to create a community where all learners thrive," added Dr. Palmer. "We understand the significance of early intervention and our comprehensive special education program ensures that each child receives the attention and necessary resources."

Parents interested in learning more about The Cottage School's expanded offerings or scheduling a tour of the new campus are encouraged to visit cottageschool or contact (770) 641-8688.

About The Cottage School:

Founded in 1985, The Cottage School is fully accredited (AdvancEd for SAIS, ALDS and SACS) and celebrated for its unique educational approach. The school's history is marked by continuous growth and accolades, including being named one of the Best K-12 Private Schools in North Atlanta. The curriculum follows Fulton County standards, integrating technology and experiential learning to prepare students for a range of post-secondary opportunities. With a robust academic curriculum, dedicated educators and a supportive community, TCS provides a dynamic learning environment where students thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

SOURCE The Cottage School